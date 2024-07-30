Optical Genome Mapping Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Optical Genome Mapping Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Optical Genome Mapping Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The optical genome mapping market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.14 billion in 2023 to $0.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for advanced genomic analysis tools and techniques, increasing research on large-scale genome identification, increasing number of collaborations between instrument manufacturers and hospitals, adoption of optical genome mapping in research institutions and pharmaceutical companies and cost-effectiveness and efficiency lead to rapid analysis of large genomes with high accuracy.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The optical genome mapping market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in genomic research, increasing demand for precision medicine, rising government funding and initiatives, robust healthcare infrastructure, and increasing prevalence of genetic diseases and cancer.

Growth Driver Of The Optical Genome Mapping Market

The increasing demand for precision medicine is expected to propel the growth of the optical genome mapping market going forward. Precision medicine is an approach to healthcare that customizes medical treatment and prevention strategies to individual characteristics such as genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment. Precision medicine demand is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in genomic technologies, increasing investment and funding, and patient demand for personalized care. optical genome mapping enhances the capabilities of precision medicine by providing a detailed and accurate understanding of the genomic alterations associated with various diseases.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the optical genome mapping market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Genomics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Qiagen N.V., Cerba Healthcare, GenScript Biotech Corporation.

Major companies operating in the optical genome mapping market are developing optical genome mapping-based laboratory-developed tests (LDT) to enhance diagnostic capabilities and offer more accurate genomic insights. Optical genome mapping-based laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) are diagnostic assays designed and implemented within individual clinical laboratories using optical genome mapping (OGM) technology.

Segments:

1) By Product: Instruments, Consumables And Reagents, Software, Services

2) By Application: Structural Variant Detection, Genome Assembly, Microbial Strain Typing, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the optical genome mapping market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the optical genome mapping market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Optical Genome Mapping Market Definition

Optical genome mapping (OGM) is a cutting-edge genomic analysis technique that involves creating high-resolution, large-scale maps of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) molecules to identify structural variations and genome architecture. This technology leverages optical methods to visualize and analyze long strands of DNA, allowing for the detection of large-scale structural variations such as insertions, deletions, duplications, inversions, and translocations, which are often difficult to identify with traditional sequencing methods.

Optical Genome Mapping Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Optical Genome Mapping Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on optical genome mapping market size, optical genome mapping market drivers and trends, optical genome mapping market major players, optical genome mapping competitors' revenues, optical genome mapping market positioning, and optical genome mapping market growth across geographies. The optical genome mapping market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

