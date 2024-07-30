Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,950 in the last 365 days.

Coushatta Casino Resort Welcomes Jay Leno Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 8pm

Acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist Jay Leno to perform at Coushatta Casino Resort on Aug. 17, 2024.

KINDER, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coushatta Casino Resort presents Jay Leno on Saturday, August 17, 2024. The performance will take place in the Entertainment Center at Coushatta. Doors open at 7:00pm. Show starts at 8:00pm. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.

Acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, lovable TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist Jay Leno is widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business.”

Leno’s late night television domination included more than two decades of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” winning every consecutive quarter of his hosting over the past 19 years. He was awarded an Emmy for “Outstanding Comedy, Variety or Music Series.” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” has won “Favorite Late Night Show,” and he was recently installed in the Television Academy’s Broadcast Hall of Fame. Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally. He also produced and starred in the Emmy award-winning “Jay Leno’s Garage,” and was host of a revival of the classic game show, “You Bet Your Life.”

###

ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORT
Coushatta Casino Resort is located in Kinder, Louisiana on Highway 165 (I-10, exit 44), featuring three hotels. Call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com for more information.

Robert “Bobby” Thornton
Coushatta Casino Resort
+1 800-584-7263, ext. 7218
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Coushatta Casino Resort Welcomes Jay Leno Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 8pm

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more