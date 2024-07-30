Coushatta Casino Resort Welcomes Jay Leno Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 8pm
KINDER, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coushatta Casino Resort presents Jay Leno on Saturday, August 17, 2024. The performance will take place in the Entertainment Center at Coushatta. Doors open at 7:00pm. Show starts at 8:00pm. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.
Acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, lovable TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist Jay Leno is widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business.”
Leno’s late night television domination included more than two decades of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” winning every consecutive quarter of his hosting over the past 19 years. He was awarded an Emmy for “Outstanding Comedy, Variety or Music Series.” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” has won “Favorite Late Night Show,” and he was recently installed in the Television Academy’s Broadcast Hall of Fame. Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally. He also produced and starred in the Emmy award-winning “Jay Leno’s Garage,” and was host of a revival of the classic game show, “You Bet Your Life.”
ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORT
Coushatta Casino Resort is located in Kinder, Louisiana on Highway 165 (I-10, exit 44), featuring three hotels. Call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com for more information.
