Temporary Bridge Closure at Burnsville, Salt Lick-Burnsville Bridge County Route 5/11 (WV 5), Braxton County Beginning Monday, July 29, 2024

The bridge at the end of County Route 5/11 (WV 5) located in Burnsville by the old motel, will be closed for approximately 30 days beginning on Monday, July 29, 2024, to replace the  bridge.
 
Temporary traffic control will be installed, and County Route 5/10 (Circle Drive) will be utilized as the detour. The detour will run from the County Route 5/10 (Circle Drive) and County Route 5/11 (WV 5) intersection in Burnsville and run approximately one mile along Circle Drive to the WV 5 and CR 5/10 (Circle Drive) intersection. West Virginia Division of Highways thank you for understanding and supporting us with this temporary closure.​​

