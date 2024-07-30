Sunnyvale, CA - Naturopathic Care for Digestive, Skin, and Hormonal Health: Service Update

Core Integrative & Naturopathic Medical Center has updated its naturopathic services, chronic digestive issues, skin conditions, and hormonal health for women.

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Integrative & Naturopathic Medical Center is conveniently located at 333 W El Camino Real Suite 265 in Sunnyvale, CA. This center offers comprehensive naturopathic services aimed at addressing chronic digestive issues, skin conditions, and hormonal health in women.

Dr. Preeti Kulkarni, ND, emphasizes a patient-centric approach at Core Integrative. She believes that each patient is unique, influenced by their environment, stress, diet, and lifestyle. This approach treats individuals rather than just their symptoms, recognizing that while patients may share a diagnosis, their underlying causes and lifestyle factors differ. By focusing on these unique aspects, Core Integrative aims to provide personalized and effective treatment plans.

"We treat the patient, not just the symptoms. Everyone is unique, and so is their health journey," says Dr. Kulkarni.

A key aspect of their practice is building a strong health foundation. While investigating the root causes of health concerns, the team also addresses daily lifestyle pitfalls such as diet and unhealthy behaviors. This holistic approach ensures long-term health improvements rather than temporary fixes.

Additionally, Core Integrative places significant emphasis on gut health. They believe that many chronic conditions can be traced back to gut imbalances and work diligently to restore optimal gut function as part of their #WholePersonCare philosophy.

Dr. Kulkarni also highlights the importance of patients paying attention to their bodies. Beyond data from health apps, understanding how one feels and recognizing body signals is crucial. "Many people operate on autopilot, not making time to 'listen' to their body. We educate our patients about understanding and tuning into their body’s rhythm," she explains. When there is a loss of rhythm in the body, patients may start experiencing symptoms, and if these symptoms persist, it can lead to a major diagnosis.

Core Integrative & Naturopathic Medical Center aims to dispel myths about naturopathic medicine, emphasizing that state-licensed naturopathic doctors (NDs) practice evidence-based care. They adhere to the principles of providing safe, effective treatments and are often subject to more scrutiny, ensuring high standards of care.

"Anyone and everyone can benefit from seeing a naturopathic doctor," Dr. Kulkarni asserts. Just like having various specialists in your healthcare team, including a licensed ND can enhance overall health and wellbeing.

One recent patient said in a Google review “"Dr. Preeti is incredible. I started working with her 4 years ago, and she completely changed my life … healed my severe tummy issues … stabilized my hormone imbalances … Now, we're welcoming a baby girl. Paravi, her assistant, is kind and helpful with any questions or needs. I'm so grateful for these women and all they've done for me." You can see more Google reviews here

About Core Integrative & Naturopathic Medical Center: Core Integrative & Naturopathic Medical Center offers a range of services including personalized naturopathic care, lifestyle coaching, and comprehensive health assessments, physical therapy. Their approach integrates modern diagnostics with traditional naturopathic principles to address the root causes of health issues and promote long-term wellness.

