The Smarter Service Partners with The Covington, an ECS Senior Living Community, to Enhance Tech Support for Residents
New Initiative to Boost Tech Skills and Confidence for Residents & Team Members at The Covington, an Independent Living Retirement Community in Orange County CALOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smarter Service, a leading tech concierge provider for older adults, senior living communities, and active adult communities, has announced a partnership with The Covington in Aliso Viejo, CA. The collaboration aims to elevate digital literacy and tech engagement among residents and team members.
Starting in August, The Smarter Service will introduce on-site help desks for walk-up support, as well as in-home and virtual assistance. Additionally, alongside The Covington, the company will develop custom training classes and enrichment programming designed to boost resident comfort and aptitude with technology platforms.
"We are thrilled to partner with The Covington, an ECS senior living community, to provide much-needed tech support and build digital confidence among residents. This collaboration highlights our dedication to enhancing the quality of life for older adults by ensuring they can navigate technology with ease and independence. We are excited to serve and support the residents of The Covington," said Vida Roozen, COO of The Smarter Service.
The rise in technology use among older adults has created a pressing need for comprehensive tech support within senior living communities. By providing expert, dedicated guidance to residents, The Smarter Service will enhance overall campus efficiency and build resident confidence in using technology.
Cash Benton, Executive Director of The Covington, remarked on the partnership: "Our residents have been asking for more tech support, and this collaboration with The Smarter Service will significantly increase our ability to meet that demand. We expect this initiative to be very successful and are excited to get started. It suits our mission, promise, and values perfectly.”
This collaboration aligns with the goals of both organizations: for The Smarter Service, to support older adults in a digital world by providing them with the tools and confidence needed to use technology effectively; and for The Covington, to remain innovative by offering the choice, freedom, and flexibility that all older adults deserve.
The Smarter Service and The Covington will track the program's success through metrics including resident engagement, satisfaction, and staff efficiency. Data on resident tech use and proficiency will be collected to inform future tech investments and strategies in the community.
Press Contacts:
Vida Roozen, COO, The Smarter Service
Vida@TheSmarterService.com
Cash Benton, Executive Director, The Covington
CBenton@TheCovington.org
About The Smarter Service
The Smarter Service is a leading provider of personalized technology concierge services for older adults, senior living communities, and active adult communities. With a dedicated team of Tech Concierges and a variety of online content and resources, The Smarter Service offers both in-person and virtual support to alleviate tech insecurities, build digital literacy skills, and boost confidence. This comprehensive approach to social care empowers older adults to live happier, healthier, and safer lives in today's tech-driven world. To learn more, visit www.thesmarterservice.com or contact us at info@TheSmarterService.com.
About The Covington
The Covington is a nonprofit Life Plan community in Aliso Viejo, CA, designed for active seniors aged 62 and above. Offering resort-style living, residents enjoy the comforts of home with the security of a full spectrum of care services. The community features multiple dining venues, a performing arts center, a beauty salon, an indoor pool, a community garden, and a breadth of engaging social, educational, and cultural programming. For more information, visit www.ecsforseniors.org/covington or contact us at (877) 319-8093.
