The Smarter Service Expands Partnership with BHI Senior Living, Bringing Tech Help to 2,200+ Residents in 12 Communities

Innovative collaboration enhances digital literacy and tech support for residents across the Midwest

Older adults deserve and truly value a service that gives them dignity, independence, and the chance to learn tech on their terms.” — Vida Roozen, COO, The Smarter Service

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Smarter Service , a leading technology concierge provider for older adults and senior living communities, has expanded its partnership with BHI Senior Living to bring personalized technology support to more than 2,200 independent and assisted living residents across all twelve of BHI’s Life Plan and Active Adult Communities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.Following the success of its initial launch at The Barrington of Carmel, Four Seasons, and Athens Crossing in Indiana last year, The Smarter Service has since introduced its tech concierge offerings to BHI’s Westminster Village North, Prairie Landing, The Towne House, and Wesley Manor in Indiana, as well as The Knolls of Oxford and Maple Knoll Village in Ohio. The company plans to expand to BHI’s remaining communities, including Clark at Franklin and Clark at Keller Lake in Michigan, as well as Hoosier Village in Indiana, in the coming months.Through this growing partnership, The Smarter Service will continue providing custom tech guidance and training designed to enhance resident independence and support staff with daily operations. The broader reach of the program will help thousands more older adults stay connected and confident with technology.“Our mission is to empower older adults with the tools and confidence to thrive in today’s digital world,” said Vida Roozen, COO of The Smarter Service. “Older adults deserve and truly value a service that gives them dignity, independence, and the chance to learn tech on their terms. And our experience at BHI shows it’s not a one-time thing. Engagement has stayed strong, proving that when residents have the right support, they keep using it. Plus, it takes a huge weight off staff who would otherwise be managing tech challenges on an ad hoc basis.”The Smarter Service’s Tech Concierge Program includes:- On-Site Tech Help Desks: Walk-up support for troubleshooting, device setup, and personalized assistance.- In-Home & Virtual Tech Support: One-on-one sessions tailored to individual needs.- Enrichment Classes & Training: Group sessions on fraud prevention, video calling, telehealth, AI, smart home devices, and more.- Move-In Tech Support: Helping new residents get connected and comfortable with their devices as they settle into their new homes.As technology becomes embedded in nearly every aspect of daily life — from staying connected with loved ones to accessing healthcare and managing finances — BHI recognizes the importance of equipping residents with the support they need to navigate it with confidence.“As technology continues to evolve, we must provide residents with the resources they need to stay engaged and independent while also expanding our IT team’s ability to support both community-wide infrastructure and individual resident needs,” said Elwood A. Conaway III, Vice President of Information Technology at BHI Senior Living. “Partnering with The Smarter Service allows us to scale our support to ensure residents get the help they need when they need it while enabling our IT team to focus on broader technology initiatives across all communities.”The demand for these services is clear. Since launching its initial program at BHI in 2024, The Smarter Service has seen measurable impact and overwhelmingly positive feedback from residents and staff. Surveys from The Barrington of Carmel, Four Seasons, and Athens Crossing communities show residents consistently rate the service 4.9 out of 5, underscoring its value in their daily lives.So far, based on data from the first three communities launched, The Smarter Service has resolved nearly 600 technology issues for BHI residents, spending over 150 hours providing personalized support at home and the Tech Bar. Residents have reported increased confidence in using technology, stronger connections with family and services, and greater overall engagement. Smartphone assistance has made up 40% of service requests, with another 23% focused on laptops and desktop computers.To remain relevant and responsive, senior living communities must adapt to the increasing role of technology. BHI’s decision to expand its partnership with The Smarter Service reflects a forward-thinking commitment to providing consistent, high-quality support across all communities. Leveraging an external partner allows BHI to scale more effectively, capture valuable insights, and deliver a unified experience that enhances both resident satisfaction and operational efficiency.The Smarter Service will be fully integrated across all BHI Senior Living Communities by the summer of 2025.About The Smarter Service:The Smarter Service is a leading provider of personalized technology concierge services for older adults, senior living communities, and active adult communities. With a dedicated team of Tech Concierges and a variety of online content and resources, The Smarter Service offers both in-person and virtual support to alleviate tech insecurities, build digital literacy skills, and boost confidence. This comprehensive approach to social care empowers older adults to live happier, healthier, and safer lives in today's tech-driven world. To learn more, visit www.thesmarterservice.com or contact us at info@TheSmarterService.com.About BHI Senior Living:The mission of BHI Senior Living Inc. is to enhance the quality of life for older adults within a secure environment that supports their needs, values, interests, and independence while encouraging personal and spiritual development. As one of the most well-respected and well-funded non-profit organizations in the Midwest, BHI Senior Living offers ten Life Plan Communities and two Active Adult Communities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. Learn more: www.bhiseniorliving.org Press Contacts:Vida Roozen, COO, The Smarter ServiceVida@TheSmarterService.comMegan Ulrich, VP of Marketing and Public Relations, BHI Senior LivingMegan.Ulrich@bhiseniorliving.org

