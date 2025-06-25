The Smarter Service Launches Tech Concierge Program at The Canterbury, an ECS Senior Living Community

The Smarter Service Logo

Successful pilot expands into full-scale support, boosting digital confidence and connection for Rancho Palos Verdes residents

It’s a joy and a privilege to serve The Canterbury with the kind of hands-on, thoughtful tech help that so many older adults have gone without for far too long. ” — Vida Roozen, COO The Smarter Service

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Smarter Service , a leading tech concierge provider for older adults, has officially launched its full suite of services at The Canterbury , a premier Life Plan Community within the Episcopal Communities and Services (ECS) network of Southern California senior living campuses. Following a successful two-month pilot, the expanded partnership now delivers enhanced support, bringing consistent on-site tech help, enrichment classes, and virtual assistance to residents.As the only Life Plan Community in the South Bay, The Canterbury offers a resort-style living experience with a deep commitment to lifelong learning and personal growth. With the addition of The Smarter Service, residents benefit from ongoing, hands-on technology guidance designed to keep them safe, connected, and confident in an increasingly digital world.“It’s a joy and a privilege to serve The Canterbury with the kind of hands-on, thoughtful tech help that so many older adults have gone without for far too long,” said Vida Roozen, COO of The Smarter Service. “Every touch is a reminder of what’s possible when people feel seen, supported, and empowered to engage with the digital world on their own terms. We’re not just fixing devices, we’re building confidence, connection, and a more inclusive future.”While The Canterbury has long prioritized resident engagement and lifelong learning, the response to The Smarter Service’s tech concierge program exceeded all expectations. From day one, appointments were fully booked and demand has only grown.“Past off-site tech programs hadn’t gained much traction, so we weren’t sure how residents would respond,” said Dave Hone, Executive Director at The Canterbury. “But having accessible, personalized support right here on campus made all the difference. Residents are not only using the service, they’re thriving with it. It’s now an essential part of how we help them stay connected, confident, and independent.”Before this partnership, The Canterbury had limited capacity to address tech challenges, and residents lacked consistent, reliable support. The Smarter Service’s convenient, approachable, on-site model has proven transformative. Today, residents have access to:-Walk-up help at the Tech Bar-One-on-one in-home support-Virtual appointments-Enrichment classes on device basics, digital safety, and how technology can enhance daily life-Ongoing, trusted relationships with their personal Tech ConciergeThis is the second ECS community to implement The Smarter Service model, following strong results at The Covington, an ECS Senior Living community in Aliso Viejo. Early satisfaction surveys reflect consistent 5-star feedback, with residents sharing:“I didn’t even know my phone could do half of these things. This makes such a difference!”“This is starting to make sense now. I just needed someone to show me slowly.”“I really appreciate you taking the time; this makes things feel a lot less overwhelming.”These positive experiences are motivating many to return for follow-up support, transforming a one-time fix into a path for deeper, ongoing digital learning.As with all partner communities, The Smarter Service customizes its approach at The Canterbury based on feedback from residents and team members. In response to early demand, The Smarter Service is currently expanding digital safety enrichment offerings and developing training to help residents better utilize the community’s engagement platform.The expansion reflects a growing recognition across senior living that digital inclusion is no longer optional. The Canterbury’s early success highlights the role of individualized tech help in fostering independence, confidence, and connection. As ECS continues to prioritize innovation, this collaboration demonstrates what’s possible when technology literacy becomes a seamless part of everyday life for older adults.The Canterbury joins a growing list of senior living communities bringing The Smarter Service’s tech concierge program to residents. Similar initiatives are underway with BHI communities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio; Westminster Village, Waymark Gardens, and Mirabella at ASU in Arizona; and Discovery Senior Living’s Choreograph Gainesville in Florida, among others. This expanding footprint demonstrates the growing demand for scalable digital inclusion across the country. Each collaboration marks a step forward in The Smarter Service’s mission to bridge the digital divide and empower older adults to thrive in today’s connected world.​​Press Contacts:Vida Roozen, COO, The Smarter ServiceVida@TheSmarterService.comJennifer Sonnen, Marketing Manager, Episcopal Communities & Servicesmedia@ecsforseniors.orgAbout The Smarter ServiceThe Smarter Service is a leading provider of personalized technology concierge services for older adults, senior living communities, and active adult communities. With a dedicated team of Tech Concierges and a variety of online content and resources, The Smarter Service offers both in-person and virtual support to alleviate tech insecurities, build digital literacy skills, and boost confidence. This comprehensive approach to social care empowers older adults to live happier, healthier, and safer lives in today's tech-driven world. To learn more, visit www.thesmarterservice.com or contact us at info@TheSmarterService.com.About The CanterburyThe Canterbury is a nonprofit Life Plan Community in Rancho Palos Verdes and a member of the ECS Senior Living family of exceptional active-adult communities in Southern California. As the only Life Plan Community in the South Bay, The Canterbury offers a vibrant, resort-style environment with panoramic views, ocean breezes, and a true neighborhood feel. Designed for adults 62 and older, The Canterbury blends comfort, independence, and peace of mind with a full continuum of care. Residents enjoy amenities like multiple dining venues, a heated pool, a theater, a fitness center, an art studio, and more; all within a community deeply rooted in creative living, lifelong learning, and personal fulfillment. Learn more: www.ecsforseniors.org/canterbury

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.