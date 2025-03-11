The Smarter Service Partners with Westminster Village to Enhance Resident Tech Support and Education

The Smarter Service Logo Westminster Village Logo The Smarter Service Tech Concierge Lorenzo Halloran helps a Westminster resident

Strengthening Community Connections with Dedicated Tech Concierge Services

Resident engagement has been outstanding, with high participation in our in-home sessions and fully booked educational classes.” — Vida Roozen, COO, The Smarter Service

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Smarter Service , a leading tech concierge provider for older adults, has partnered with Westminster Village , Scottsdale’s premier resort-style retirement community, to provide residents with personalized technology support and education. This collaboration underscores Westminster’s commitment to fostering a supportive, tech-savvy environment where residents feel empowered and connected in the digital age.Residents now have access to a dedicated Tech Concierge from The Smarter Service for personalized one-on-one support in the comfort of their own homes, helping them troubleshoot issues, explore new devices, and optimize their tech setups. Additionally, The Smarter Service hosts two monthly educational sessions at Westminster Village, covering topics such as online safety, scam prevention, and smart device tutorials.“Westminster Village has always prioritized resident wellness, sociability, and connectivity,” said Tom Winkelman, CEO of Westminster Village. “This partnership with The Smarter Service represents our ongoing commitment to innovation and ensuring our residents have the tools and knowledge they need to stay connected in today’s fast-paced world.”Residents at Westminster Village face a range of tech challenges, from basic fixes like password resets to exploring new ways technology can improve their lives. This partnership aims to address these needs comprehensively, ensuring that residents have the confidence and support to navigate an increasingly digital landscape."Westminster has developed an outstanding solution to support their residents, and The Smarter Service is excited to build confidence and improve tech literacy," said Vida Roozen, COO at The Smarter Service. “Resident engagement has been outstanding, with high participation in our in-home sessions and fully booked educational classes. The positive feedback and five-star ratings show just how much this support means to the community.”By offering this innovative solution , Westminster Village and The Smarter Service are enriching residents’ lives while equipping staff with the resources to efficiently support evolving technology needs, ensuring the community remains a welcoming and progressive place to call home.Westminster Village continues to lead the way in delivering tailored solutions that enrich the resident experience. Its partnership with The Smarter Service is one of many ways the community remains at the forefront of exceptional care and support.Press Contacts:Vida Roozen, The Smarter ServiceVida@TheSmarterService.comCathy McCullough, Westminster Village480-451-2171About Westminster VillageLocated in Scottsdale, Arizona, Westminster Village is a premier resort-style retirement community dedicated to creating a vibrant, supportive, and connected environment for seniors. Offering a range of wellness, social, and educational programs, Westminster Village is committed to helping its residents live their best lives.About The Smarter ServiceThe Smarter Service is a leading provider of personalized technology concierge services for older adults, senior living communities, and active adult communities. With a dedicated team of Tech Concierges and a variety of online content and resources, The Smarter Service offers both in-person and virtual support to alleviate tech insecurities, build digital literacy skills, and boost confidence. This comprehensive approach to social care empowers older adults to live happier, healthier, and safer lives in today's tech-driven world. To learn more, visit www.thesmarterservice.com or contact us at info@TheSmarterService.com.

