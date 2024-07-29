eHealth Saskatchewan and SGEU Local 1579 Reach Tentative Contract

CANADA, July 29 - Released on July 29, 2024

A tentative contract has been reached between eHealth Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union (SGEU) Local 1579 bargaining unit.

Details of the agreement will not be available until ratification has been completed.

"I am pleased to see that an agreement has been reached that is fair and beneficial to both the employees and eHealth Saskatchewan, and commend the hard work of the dedicated bargaining teams to achieve this goal," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "This was achieved in just over seven months and is a great example of what can happen when the parties commit to finding common ground and collaborative solutions."

SGEU Local 1579 represents about 650 employees of eHealth Saskatchewan. The majority provide IT and related support to the health system province-wide; others provide health cards and Vital Statistics services, or work in administrative and other organizational support roles.

The last agreement expired Sept. 30, 2022. The tentative agreement is for a three-year term from Oct. 1, 2022 - Sept. 30, 2025.

