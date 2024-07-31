Unlock the Magic of Imagination with 'Grandma Helen’s No No Room'

Grandma Helen’s No No Room Briley & Baxter Publications

New children’s book available August 6th.

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is excited to announce the release of Kari Kling’s enchanting new children’s book, "Grandma Helen's No No Room," set to hit shelves on August 6, 2024. This delightful story, inspired by Kling's own childhood memories and family history, invites young readers to explore the boundless world of imagination and curiosity.

In "Grandma Helen's No No Room," readers follow Katrina and her sister Linda as they grapple with their Grandma Helen's strict rule: never go through the mysterious set of double doors in her New York City apartment. What lies behind those doors becomes the subject of endless speculation and adventure, fueling the girls' imaginations with each visit.

Kling shares, “I wove pieces of my own family history into 'Grandma Helen’s No No Room.' For instance, the main character, Katrina, represents me, as ‘Katrina’ was my nickname growing up. Additionally, the illustrations include watercolor paintings made by my twin boys for me when they were in first grade. Another illustration features a nod to 'Topper,' the childhood dog of my father.”

The book is more than just a story; it is an invitation for children to engage their imaginations and ponder the endless possibilities that lie behind the ordinary. With whimsical illustrations by Asim Shafiq and a narrative rooted in Kling’s cherished family memories, "Grandma Helen's No No Room" promises to inspire both young readers and their families.

Key Features:

• Imaginative Exploration: Encourages children to use their imagination to uncover the mysteries of the world around them.

• Personal Touches: Includes elements from the author's own family history and childhood experiences.

• Fostering Creativity: Promotes creative thinking and problem-solving through engaging storytelling.

• Nostalgic Charm: Captures the essence of childhood curiosity and the allure of the unknown.

Kling’s "Grandma Helen's No No Room" is available for preorder now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstores. Join Kari on this magical adventure and inspire the imaginations of children everywhere.

About the Author

Kari Kling is thrilled to share her debut children’s book, "Grandma Helen's No No Room," a story that has lived in her imagination for decades. With more than 40 years of experience as an educator, counselor, parent coach and author, Kling is dedicated to improving the lives of children and their families. She is also the creator and host of “Parenting GPS: Navigating Your Parenting Journey,” a global TV show focused on parenting. Kling resides in Arizona with her husband and their beloved dog, Boomer, and is the mother of adult twin boys. To learn more about Kling and her work, visit www.karikling.com.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Briley & Baxter Publications, founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula, is committed to publishing inspiring and heartwarming narratives for children. Their books are available through major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, iTunes, and more. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to various animal rescue charities and organizations.