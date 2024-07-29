Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of fentanyl, sale of cocaine and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24H2000445

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Southern Vermont Drug Task Force

STATION: Headquarters

CONTACT#: 802-244-7345

DATE/TIME: March and April 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Springfield, VT

ACCUSED: Martin R. Gonyea

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

VIOLATIONS:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Monday, July 29, 2024, detectives from the Vermont State Police Narcotics Investigation Unit arrested Martin R. Gonyea, a 37-year-old resident of Springfield, Vermont. This followed a months-long investigation which resulted in Gonyea being charged for the following offenses:

Sale of fentanyl (four counts).

Sale of cocaine (four counts).

Sale of drugs near school property (four counts).

Violating court-ordered conditions of release (three counts).

The investigation revealed that Gonyea had been selling fentanyl and cocaine in the Springfield, Vermont, area in the early months of 2024, and had been doing so within 500 feet of a public school. Additionally, Gonyea had two active sets of conditions of release during the time he was distributing narcotics. The violations of the court-ordered conditions of release stemmed from two dockets in the Windham Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court: one relating to conditions arising from charges of possession of cocaine and possession of narcotic/stimulant/depressant, and the second arising from a charge of possession of heroin.

Gonyea was ordered held on $10,000 bail and was issued a citation to appear at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2024, before the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division.

The Vermont State Police thanks the Springfield, Vermont, Police Department for assistance in this investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 30th, 2024, at 12:30 PM.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note, that the court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment date and time.