VYBE VAULT RNB – THE NEW HOME FOR R&B

ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER 4TH SHOWCASE FOR UNSIGNED/INDEPENDENT TALENT NATIONWIDE: SPOTLIGHTING THE FUTURE STARS OF R&B

Vybe Vault RnB is more than just a showcase; it's a community and a platform that provides artists with the tools they need to thrive.” — Morace Landy

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back by popular demand, Vybe Vault RnB, the groundbreaking live talent showcase platform for unsigned talent founded by music industry legend Morace Landy (resume includes working with some of the biggest names in music such as Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Luther Vandross, Babyface, T.I., Fat Joe, Missy Elliott and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, among others.) and Elaine P. Allen Landy (Fitness & wellness enthusiast and author of The Ageless Athlete), are thrilled to announce its next highly anticipated event, taking place on September 4th, 2024, at The Sultan Room in Brooklyn, NY featuring The Slam Clinic Band with a special performance by former first place Grand Prize Winner, Adam Ness. Tickets on sale now!

Following the tremendous success of its inaugural showcase on May 15th, which crowned Adam Ness as the first Grand Prize winner, Vybe Vault RnB is set to continue its mission of discovering and nurturing the next wave of unsigned R&B talent. The September 4th event promises to be an evening of exceptional music, featuring performances by emerging artists vying for prestigious prizes and invaluable industry connections.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: September 4th, 2024

Location: The Sultan Room, 234 Starr Street, Brooklyn, NY

Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00PM

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE EVENT:

Live Performances:

Talented R&B artists will perform in front of a panel of esteemed industry judges and a live audience.

Grand Prize:

The winner will receive a $5,000 gift certificate from Sweetwater.com to set up their own home recording studio, along with a spot in Vybe Vault RnB’s prestigious Artist Mentorship Program.

Mentorship Program:

Winners will gain mentorship from industry heavyweights such as Grammy Award-winning producer Troy Taylor (Usher, Whitney Houston, Trey Songz), Fat Joe, Rotimi, Eric Bellinger, and Hitmaka. This program provides weekly sessions over a month, offering guidance and support to help artists navigate and succeed in the competitive music industry.

The upcoming showcase is set to draw notable VIP guests, including talent booking agencies, radio personalities, music licensing experts, publishers, artist development professionals, and music producers. This presents a unique opportunity for artists to network and build relationships that could propel their careers forward.

Tickets for the September 4th event is available now and can be purchased through the Vybe Vault RnB website as well as submissions to participate in the showcase. Don’t miss the chance to witness the future stars of R&B and be part of a transformative musical experience.

About Vybe Vault RnB: Launched in 2024 by Morace and Elaine Landy, Vybe Vault RnB is a cutting-edge artist showcase platform dedicated to discovering and developing the next stars of R&B. Through quarterly showcases and a comprehensive mentorship program, Vybe Vault RnB provides emerging artists with the exposure, resources, and industry connections they need to succeed.

About Morace Landy:

Morace Landy is a celebrated music industry veteran with a distinguished career that spans several decades. He has worked at top record labels, including Atlantic, Epic, Island, and Warner/Reprise, honing his skills in identifying and nurturing emerging talent. As a musician himself, Morace's passion for the craft and dedication to pushing boundaries has made him a true pioneer in Urban radio promotion. In 2015, he founded Evolution3, a full-service company offering artist development, promotions, marketing, and touring, providing a comprehensive suite of services to help artists build lasting careers.

His impressive connections and resume include working with some of the biggest names in music, such as Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Luther Vandross, Babyface, T.I., Fat Joe, Ciara, Tyga, Will Smith, Trey Songz, Missy Elliott, Robin Thicke and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Young Dolph, Asake among others. He has also played a crucial role in the success of several emerging artists, including 310BABII, Shaboozey, FireBoy D.M.L., Yung Bleu and Inayah

Morace is widely recognized as a visionary and trailblazer in the music industry, known for his innovative ideas and ability to spot talent. He has been honored for his contributions to the entertainment industry, especially for paving the way for minorities and women, including a prestigious award from the Living Legends Legacy Foundation in 2017. He has also been a keynote speaker at renowned institutions such as Berklee College of Music, the University of Texas (Austin), and the Urban League Conference. Morace's achievements have been profiled in several prominent publications, including Billboard, Black Enterprise, Variety, and Crain's.

About Elaine P. Allen Landy:

Elaine P. Allen Landy is a passionate advocate for health and wellness, currently serving as the Vice President and Wellness Director at Evolution3. Elaine is also a published author of "The Ageless Athlete: How to Stay Fit and Healthy at Any Age" and an eBook on healthy meal plans.

Born and raised in Jamaica, Elaine was fortunate to grow up in a household that emphasized healthy eating and instilled in her the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle. Her father's influence and guidance laid the foundation for her lifelong commitment to wellness.