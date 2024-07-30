nData Services’ Case Studies Confirm Effectiveness of AI (8112) Universal Coupons
EINPresswire.com/ -- As nData Services, Inc. continues its mission to bring AI (8112)* Universal Coupons (UCs) to the market, it has conducted case studies to determine the effectiveness of the technology.
While inflation pressures consumers to seek greater savings and convenience, retailers face increasing costs and paper-coupon fraud. The case studies show that AI (8112) UCs are proving to be the silver bullet solution to these problems. They are serialized, single-use, virtually fraud-free, and provide automated submission and rapid settlement.
nData partnered with Hartig Drug on a campaign using AI (8112) to augment an in-store offer for Charmin Essentials. The offer provided an additional $1.50 discount by layering a Procter & Gamble AI (8112) with the in-store offer. The main promotional channel was Hartig’s weekly in-store ad/circular. The number of sales including an AI (8112) UC reached an impressive 10% penetration of total sales, and clips of the QR code in the weekly ad/circular resulted in a whopping 91% clip-to-redeem ratio. This emphasizes the potential of layering retailer discounts with CPG offers to increase retailer sales and help maintain CPG market share, as well as highlights the value of retailers using analog channels to reach certain shoppers. Charmin-Case-Study
Based in Iowa, Hartig customers love the Hawkeyes! So, working with Hartig, nData created an AI (8112) UC for $5 off a $10 purchase of any of Hartig’s many sports-themed products. nData bundled the 1800-item, sports-themed product catalog into a single AI (8112) UC. Promotion was limited to in-aisle shelf-talkers and a video posted on social media. The campaign confirmed that AI (8112) technology can handle large-number item files. It achieved a 59% clip-to-redeem ratio, highlighting the effectiveness of using AI (8112) UCs to promote high-margin products and seasonal/local interest inventory, as well as using social media to promote offers. Sportswear-Case-Study
nData partnered with LaGree’s Food Stores to test AI (8112) on the ever-challenging “Produce Campaign.” Produce catalogs can include thousands of items and, in addition to using standardized UPCs, produce campaigns often utilize Product Look-Up (PLU) codes, which are commonly assigned by individual retailers making them difficult to identify and track.
nData used a produce catalog trimmed to 800 UPCs and PLUs to test AI (8112) technology’s handling of PLUs and its effect on impulse purchases. The AI (8112) UC offered a $5 discount on $10 of qualifying fresh produce. The only promotion was three flyers placed in the produce department. There were 48 clips and 31 redemptions, for a 64% clip-to-redeem ratio, and an average of 4.5 produce units per redemption. A remarkable result considering the limited promotion. The test confirmed that AI (8112) can be used to effectively create produce campaigns with both UPCs and PLUs, and that shoppers will act on impulse when offered discounts through in-aisle AI (8112) UCs. Produce-Case-Study
The case studies produced impressive results and, in spite of the limited shopper-channels utilized, confirmed that AI (8112) enables retailers to increase sales and lower costs, while providing customers with greater savings and the convenience of redeeming digital coupons directly at the point-of-sale. And, as AI (8112) continues to scale, integrating web, social media, and analog in-store marketing, will undoubtedly drive consumer adoption and further increase the bottom-line.
*AI-Application Identifier is a GS1 identification number.
About
nData Services supports the creation and clearing of AI (8112) offers with the newest technologies to enhance shopper options, increase retailer benefits, and expand data insights. nData provides a new option for retailers by acting as a ‘Service Bureau’ empowering them to participate in AI (8112) technology. https://www.ndataservices.com/
Hartig Drug, with locations in Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, strives to offer the best possible products and service to customers. Throughout its 100-plus year history, Hartig has played a key role in progressive retail practices, including opening the first self-service drug store in Iowa and being one of the first with a female pharmacist. https://www.hartigdrug.com/
LaGree’s Food Stores is a 2nd-generation family-owned business that has proudly served Colorado families for over 30 years. Founded by the LaGree family, the chain has a history of innovation, being one of the first grocers in Colorado to adopt scanning technology. https://www.lagreesfoodstores.com/
Amy Soltes
nData Services, Inc.
+1 720-574-9425
asoltes@ndataservices.com