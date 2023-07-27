nData Services Announces New Channel Partner Program
Through nData Services’ New Channel Partner Program, ISVs and Resellers Can Now Bring 8112 Digital Offers to Every Retailer, Both Big and SmallDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- nData Services, LLC, a leading provider of Application Identifier (AI) 8112 digital coupon solutions, and clearing and settlement services, announced the launch of its Channel Partner Program. The program allows ISVs and resellers to drive residual income by providing retail customers and their shoppers with the convenience of digital coupons.
As budgets continue to be stretched by inflation and time becomes a more precious commodity, paper coupon issuance and redemption have steadily declined, while digital coupons step into the breach. This digitization of couponing is led by 8112 digital offers, brought to market by The Coupon Bureau, a non-profit collaboration of retailer, manufacturer, and trade association groups.
8112 offers are digital-first, designed to be delivered directly to consumer phones, and virtually fraud-proof, addressing a major weakness in legacy coupon standards. Given these advantages and the ability to better target consumers, leading CPGs like Procter & Gamble and General Mills are backing 8112 as a new promotions model.
nData has built a platform to both create and settle 8112 offers and, after conducting the first end-to-end pilot in the nation, is now deploying 8112 digital coupons into retail locations, both directly and through its channel partner program.
nData’s 8112 digital coupon platform:
- enables consumers to save money and time by redeeming multiple digital coupons, directly at the point-of-sale, with a single QR code.
- provides retailers with increased revenue, real-time validation, reduced fraud, automated submission and reconciliation processes, rapid payment, and rich data insights.
- allows ISVs and resellers to provide 8112 digital coupon capabilities to retail customers, while driving residual income.
nData’s leadership team has a wealth of experience in retail markets and transaction processing, and knows the challenges in accessing retail POS systems. Samuel Jonas, nData’s CEO and Co-Founder, said “8112 digital coupons are a revolution in digital promotions, integrating with existing POS systems and allowing all retailers, both big and small, to access the best manufacturer offers available. nData is proud to be part of the value chain increasing retailer revenues, while helping consumers stretch their budgets.”
Auto-Star CompuSystems, Inc., a leading point-of-sale and head office solution for retailers, believes that integrating nData’s 8112 digital coupon platform with Auto-Star’s POS software will enhance the consumer shopping experience and allow retailers to leverage this technology to drive sales. Ivan Long, Auto-Star’s Vice President, said “8112 coupons set the stage for a more seamless and rewarding shopping experience for both customers and retailers, and provides the opportunity for increased revenues, and reduced overhead.”
To assist with development and implementation of its channel programs, nData has retained industry veteran Bruce Mann, of Mann and Associates, a corporate director and marketing expert with 25+ years experience in the retail technology and POS industry. Bruce said, ”I am excited to introduce an opportunity for channel partners to add another significant income stream to the residual margin stack by empowering merchants to accept 8112 digital coupons, which offer much-needed savings to consumers and provide retailers with the opportunity to attract more customers and increase average ticket size.“
About:
nData Services is committed to supporting the creation and clearing of 8112 offers with the newest technologies that enhance shopper options, shorten retailer funding, and expand data insights. Founded by payment professionals with an understanding of settlement-at-scale and the needs of independent retailers, nData provides a new option for retailers by acting as a ‘Service Bureau’ empowering the industries’ thousands of owners to participate in 8112 technology. https://www.ndataservices.com/
The Coupon Bureau’s mission is to connect manufacturers, retailers and consumers through technology and community, to build solutions to issues of real-time validated, retailer-agnostic coupons and fraud prevention. A non-profit corporation, TCB works with leading coupon and retail associations – ACP, JICC, FMI (Food Industry Association), NGA, CONEXXUS, CBA, and GS1 US – to develop new technology, support third-party technologists, deploy educational programs, and give back to the community. https://www.thecouponbureau.org/
Auto-Star Compusystems is a software company that develops point-of-sale software for pharmacy, grocery, and health and natural products retailers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company’s products provide seamless end-to-end solutions to optimize efficiency and customer satisfaction, while lowering costs. https://www.auto-star.com/
