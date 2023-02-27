nData Services Champions Mobile Delivery of Healthy Food Incentives to At-Risk Consumers Using AI8112 Digital Coupons
DENVER, CO, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nData Services, a leading clearing and settlement services provider for AI8112 Universal Digital Coupons (being brought to market by The Coupon Bureau), announced the deployment of its Mobile FoodRx application. The application is being unveiled at this week’s National Grocers Association (NGA) show in Las Vegas. The NGA Foundation (NGAF) is a key supporter of healthy food initiatives nationally within the independent grocery market, through its Technical Assistance Center. Independent grocers are a critical channel in reaching consumers at risk for food and nutrition insecurity.
FoodRx – shorthand for food prescriptions – is a key component of Food-As-Medicine programs. These valuable programs help patients with chronic conditions like diabetes, or food and nutrition insecurities, by providing ‘prescriptions’ for free fresh fruit and vegetables, as part of their regular treatment regimens. Many of these patients are lower-income and studies have shown that FoodRx programs can improve outcomes while lowering overall healthcare costs.
nData’s Mobile FoodRx application allows healthy food benefits to be delivered directly to a patient’s phone, in the form of an 8112 barcode or QR code. Legacy FoodRx programs require the use of paper vouchers or cards, which are labor intensive and costly. nData’s Mobile FoodRx solution serves beneficiaries more efficiently and effectively, and allows for the provision of extra services and content, like coupons for product discounts or healthy recipes. Mobile FoodRx is certain to become a vital tool in helping to provide both health and financial equity to at-risk communities.
nData’s leadership team has a wealth of experience in the delivery of healthy food benefits and knows the challenges in accessing retail POS systems. Samuel Jonas, nData’s CEO and Co-Founder said, “We are delighted to work with The Coupon Bureau to use 8112 technology to provide this innovative solution that holds the promise of both broad adoption rates and lower implementation costs, effectively increasing the funding available for beneficiaries.”
Initial deployment of Mobile FoodRx has been at LaGree’s Food Stores in Colorado. “We are excited about using 8112 technology for produce specials and Food-As-Medicine programs,” said Megan LaGree, Co-Founder of LaGree’s Food Stores.
About:
nData Services is committed to supporting the clearing of AI8112 offers with the newest technologies that shorten retailer funding and expand data insights. Founded by payment professionals with an understanding of settlement at scale and the needs of independent retailers, nData provides a new option for these retailers by acting as a ‘Service Bureau’ assisting the industries’ thousands of owners to participate in 8112 technology. www.ndataservices.com
The Coupon Bureau’s mission is to connect manufacturers, retailers and consumers through technology and community, to build solutions to issues of real-time validated, retailer-agnostic coupons and fraud prevention. A non-profit corporation, TCB works with leading coupon and retail associations – ACP, JICC, FMI (Food Industry Association), GMA, CONEXXUS, Consumer Brands Association, and GS1 US – to develop new technology, support third-party technologists, deploy educational programs, and give back to the community. www.thecouponbureau.org
LaGree’s Food Stores is a 2nd-generation family-owned business that has proudly served Colorado families for over 30 years. Founded by the LaGree family, the chain has a history of innovation, being one of the first grocers to adopt scanning technology in Colorado in the 1980s.
