Real Time Crime Center and Falcon Assist With Quick Arrests in Unarmed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested three suspects for an unarmed carjacking in Southeast.

On Saturday, July 27, 2024, at approximately 10:51 p.m., two suspects approached the victims as they were getting into their vehicle in the 5300 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The suspects demanded the victims to exit their vehicle and the victims complied. The suspects then fled in the victims’ vehicle.

A short time later, with the assistance of the Real Time Crime Center and the Air Support Unit, the victims’ vehicle was located. It was occupied by three suspects. All three suspects were apprehended by responding officers. The victims’ vehicle and property were recovered.

A 15-year-old juvenile male and a 13-year-old juvenile male both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Carjacking. An additional 13-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property.

