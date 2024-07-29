29 July 2024

Conversation of the chiefs of the external policy agencies of Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic was held

On July 29, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Zheenbek Kulubaev.

The parties discussed the key aspects of bilateral relations in political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The issues related to mutual visits on the highest state level were discussed. In addition, the significance of multi-level political consultations was highlighted. At the same time, the parties exchanged views on importance of participation of high-level delegations in the events organized in both countries.

During the talk, the chiefs of external policy agencies noted with satisfaction the high level of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, including constructive collaboration within international platforms.