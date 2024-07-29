Road work has begun on I-80 through Telephone Canyon by Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation have begun work on Interstate 80 by Laramie.

Crews will be placing a high performance wearing course on the Telephone Canyon section spanning from mile markers 320-324 in the eastbound truck climbing lane.



Travelers should slow down and stay alert for lane closures and speed limit reductions in effect through the project area. Delays are especially likely on the steep-grades leading up to the Summit.



A width restriction will be in place through the work zone. The work is anticipated to last a couple weeks.

The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project schedules are subject to change, including due to weather conditions or equipment and material availability.

