Two-Way Traffic to Shift on Interstate 190 in Rapid City

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 26, 2024

Contact: Justin Smith, Project Engineer, 605-381-4035

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Beginning Monday, July 29, 2024, two-way traffic will be shifted into the northbound lanes of Interstate 190 in Rapid City. This change will result in the I-190 southbound exit ramp to North Street (exit 1C) to be closed and the northbound on-ramp to I-190 from North Street to be reopened.

The traffic switch is anticipated to be completed over two days and be fully converted to the northbound lanes on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, and will not require the Interstate to be closed at any time during these operations.

This lane shift is part of an ongoing bridge replacement project that consists of mainline work on I-190 and replacement of the Anamosa Street Bridge.

The prime contractor on the $10.6 million project is Heavy Constructors, Inc. from Rapid City, SD. The project completion date is Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

Construction Project Page:

Find additional information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/anamosa-bridge-pcn065k.

