No Label Brewing Celebrates IPA Day and Kicks Off Houston Craft Beer Month with Epic Events and Community Support
Join us August 1st for IPA Day at No Label Brewing Co., featuring award-winning beers, live music, and special releases to support the Houston Food Bank.KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to raise your glasses because No Label Brewing Co. is celebrating IPA Day and the start of Houston Craft Beer Month this Thursday, August 1st, with an epic lineup of events and releases that you won't want to miss!
**Join the Celebration at No Label Brewing Co.**
Our taproom will be buzzing with excitement as we host a special IPA Day party featuring live music, exclusive glassware drops, and a lineup of our finest IPAs. Indulge in mouthwatering eats from TX BIRRIA BOYZ, with kids eating free, making it a family-friendly event for everyone. Plus, don't miss the special night preview of our new release, Pale Horse!
**Toast with an Award-Winning IPA**
Celebrate IPA Day with a selection of our finest brews:
- **Cali Boy West Coast IPA** (2022 Silver Medal World Beer Cup)
- **Glorious Day Double IPA**
- **281 Hazy IPA** (2024 NY International Beer Competition Silver Medal)
- **Up, Up, and Away Hazy IPA**
- **Hop Tua American IPA**
Tom Paynter, Co-Owner and Marketing Director at No Label Brewing Co., shares his excitement, "IPA Day is one of our favorite celebrations of the year, and this time, we're making it bigger and better as we kick off Houston Craft Beer Month. We're thrilled to share our award-winning IPAs and new releases with our community. Cheers to great beer and even better company!"
**Houston Craft Beer Month Begins with Throwback Releases**
As we start Houston Craft Beer Month, we're bringing back two fan favorites – Ridgeback and Pale Horse. Experience the nostalgia and savor the flavors that made No Label a staple in the Houston craft beer scene.
**Support Local – Now More Than Ever**
In a Houston summer, it's important now more than ever to support local. By joining us for IPA Day and Houston Craft Beer Month, you're not just enjoying great beer – you're also supporting local businesses and helping to keep our community thriving.
**Special Merch and Beer Combos for a Cause**
To make this celebration even more impactful, we're offering exclusive Houston Craft Beer Month merchandise and beer combos, with proceeds going to the Houston Food Bank. Enjoy your favorite brews while making a difference in our community.
**True Anomaly Leads the Way**
"We're thrilled to be part of Houston Craft Beer Month, a cause that True Anomaly led the way on, bringing together breweries from around the area to celebrate. It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase the vibrant craft beer culture in our city," Tom Paynter adds.
**Can't Make It to the Taproom? No Problem!**
We've partnered with some fantastic local spots to bring the IPA Day party to you. Grab a Cali Boy and some exclusive IPA Day swag at any of these locations:
- Blood Bros BBQ
- Cigar International
- Creekwood Grill
- Fat Boys Pizza
- Katy Beer Garden
- Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
- Mo's Irish Pub
- Phat Eatery - Katy & Woodlands
- World of Beer - Cypress
Tom adds, "Whether you're joining us at the taproom or celebrating at one of our partner locations, we want everyone to feel the excitement and joy of IPA Day. Let's make this a day to remember and a toast to the vibrant craft beer community in Houston."
**Don't Miss Out on the Fun!**
Mark your calendars for this Thursday, August 1st, and be a part of the IPA Day celebration and the kickoff of Houston Craft Beer Month at No Label Brewing Co. Cheers to great times, fantastic beers, and unforgettable memories!
Tom Paynter
No Label Brewing
28166937545
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram