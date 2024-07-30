JDS Creative Academy Celebrates 10 Years
EINPresswire.com/ -- JDS Creative Academy (JDSCA) is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! Save the date for the ribbon-cutting celebration and party on August 8, 2024!
In just under a decade, JDSCA has gone from a small self-funded dream of the founders to a successful, thriving nonprofit. During these 10 years, the organization has provided an inclusive and encouraging community for mainstream and special needs, including youth, teens, and adults. Under the direction of Founder Diane Strand and Co-Founder Scott Strand, JDSCA provides its clients, students, and participants with creative enrichment, hands-on training, and engaging visual, performing, and digital arts education through its classes, events, and programs.
JDS Creative Academy was founded in 2014 by Diane and Scott Strand who recognized the region’s need for creative arts-based programs that provided a pathway to workforce development. During the nonprofit’s early years, it launched extracurricular classes and summer camp programs that met California K-12 VAPA education code requirements in backstage production, fashion design, scriptwriting, acting, and photography. In 2016 JDS Creative Academy introduced its Design, Build, Haunt program. In this class, the participants learn designing, set building, special effects makeup, and acting leading up to a great Haunted Studio fundraiser where they become the haunters. This beloved annual event is open to the public and helps raise money for the nonprofit.
In 2017, JDSCA launched its acclaimed digital media festival, DigiFest® Temecula. This filled the void of the Temecula Valley Film and Music Festival. Also in 2017, their apprenticeship curriculum was approved by the State of California.
Then in May 2018, they launched a Title-17 video production job-training program that serves as a workforce development pathway for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Five months later, in October 2018, JDSCA released Riverside County’s first-of-its-kind magazine-style local news and information TV show, now known as, Spirit of Innovation: Arts Across America. The show now broadcasts locally and nationwide. In 2022, JDS Creative Academy was honored with being named Emerald Nonprofit of the Year by the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce for its work in 2021.
Come celebrate a decade of innovation and creativity! The festivities begin at 1 p.m. with the ribbon cutting featuring the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce commencing at 1:30 p.m., followed by JDS Creative Academy’s party and reception. Support the nonprofit by coming out for the event and when you see them on social media, make sure to like, comment, and share. JDSCA will also be doing some fundraising with raffles and games, all in an effort to help support the nonprofit's mission to advance education and training in visual, performing, and digital arts for all ages and all abilities. It will be an exciting afternoon of celebration and entertainment! RSVP to let us know you are coming at jdscreative.org/jds-10-year-celebration-rsvp. We can’t wait to see you there!
About JDS Creative Academy
JDS Creative Academy is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization based in Temecula, California. The organization is dedicated to inspiring, educating, and enhancing achievement in video production and workforce development. With a focus on visual, performing, and digital arts, JDS Creative Academy offers programs for diverse populations and to foster a diverse and inclusive environment. For more information, visit www.jdscreativeacademy.org or call JDS Studio at (951) 296-6715.
Diane Strand
