U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hires Former Congressman Rodney Davis to Lead Government Affairs

Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce today announced the appointment of Rodney Davis as Head of Government Affairs. The former congressman will lead the Chamber’s engagement on Capitol Hill and with the administration, helping defend against the growing threats to the American free enterprise system and working to advance pro-growth policies.

“As a five-term member of Congress, Rodney Davis earned a reputation as a champion of free enterprise and pro-growth policies and effective legislator who was deeply respected on both sides of the aisle,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark. “His deep relationships, policy expertise, and proven track record as a consensus builder around the toughest issues will be invaluable as the Chamber continues to advocate for businesses and for a growth and opportunity agenda that benefits all Americans.”

“I am excited to join the U.S. Chamber at such a pivotal moment for the American business community and our nation,” said Davis. “Sound policies that allow businesses to grow and succeed have been foundational to America's economic success and our ability to lead the world in innovation for decades. The Chamber has long been at the forefront of developing and advocating for these policies, and I look forward to engaging with my former colleagues to advance this critical work on behalf of the millions of American businesses and workers they employ.”

“Anyone who has had the opportunity to work with Rodney knows him to be a tenacious advocate who cares deeply about advancing polices that make our country stronger and improve the quality of life for all Americans,” said Neil Bradley, the Chamber’s Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer. “We were pleased to work with Rodney when he served in Congress and are delighted that he is bringing his expertise and tenacity to our team.”

As a five-term Republican U.S. Representative for Illinois’ 13th district, Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration, and a Deputy Whip, Rodney was considered one of the most effective legislators during his tenure, willing to work across the-aisle to advance common-sense policy solutions.

Prior to being elected to the U.S. House in 2012, Rodney served as projects director for Congressman John Shimkus for 16 years, helping Illinois residents and communities cut through government red tape and support local economic development. Rodney will join the Chamber in August, following the departure of Evan Jenkins from the post earlier this year.

This announcement comes on the heels of the launch of the Chamber’s Growth and Opportunity Imperative for America, which calls on elected officials and candidates to secure a strong future for all Americans by pursuing policies that will achieve 3% economic growth annually over the next decade. Over the coming months, the Chamber will highlight a series of specific policies that will help our nation reach that goal.