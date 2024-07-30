Phrase Launches AI-Led Translation Platform on AWS Marketplace
Availability of Phrase Platform on AWS Marketplace simplifies procurement, enhances global content strategies, accelerates international growth
Our goal is to make it easy for brands to engage with customers in any language, enter new markets and accelerate global growth. Our availability on the AWS Marketplace delivers on this promise.”BOSTON, MASS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phrase, a global leader in AI-based localization technology, today announced it has launched its cloud-based Phrase Localization Platform on AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital curated catalogue that simplifies software provisioning, saving businesses valuable time and resources.
— Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase
It provides an expansive selection of software listings, with flexible pricing models and quick deployment options that make it easy for customers to find, try, and deploy business critical solutions that run on AWS.
As Phrase is formally launched on the AWS Marketplace, it will also participate in the ISV Accelerate program. This co-sell program connects independent software vendors (ISVs) with AWS customers and the AWS sales organization to drive new customer acquisition.
Phrase is recognized by global enterprises for its advanced localization platform, which combines sophisticated AI-powered automation and translation management tools, underpinned by unique quality assurance capabilities. Phrase ensures that multilingual content—from websites and digital content to service communications, user-generated content, and localized products—is delivered with consistent accuracy, speed, and scalability.
As a world leader in AI-led translation and localization technology, Phrase can now provide AWS customers with fast and immediate access to its robust Localization Platform. This helps businesses to enhance their global content strategies, eliminating any lengthy financial or administrative hurdles.
"We are excited that the Phrase Localization Platform is now available in the AWS Marketplace. It allows us to provide fast and secure access to our best-in-class translation technology for the many AWS customers around the world.” said Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase. “Our goal is to make it easy for brands to engage with customers in any language, enter new markets and accelerate global growth. Our availability on the AWS Marketplace delivers on this promise.”
With Phrase now accessible through AWS Marketplace, customers can set up their localization operations more quickly and efficiently. By accessing flexible and scalable translation technology through AWS Marketplace, the procurement process is simplified with consolidated billing and potential cost savings. This allows AWS customers to make the most of their existing budgets and resources.
To benefit from advanced translation and localization technology, customers can simply activate the Phrase Localization Platform through AWS Marketplace.
About Phrase
Phrase is a world leader in AI-led translation technology, helping organizations open the door to global business by reaching more people, making deeper connections and driving faster growth across different languages and cultures.
The cloud-based Phrase Localization Platform comes equipped with all the key capabilities a business needs to drive a comprehensive localization strategy. From AI-driven machine translation and world leading translation management to software localization, best in class workflow automation, quality evaluation and analytics. The Phrase Platform is there to connect, streamline and manage every possible translation task across the enterprise.
That’s why brands like Uber, Shopify, Volkswagen, leading LSP and global SI partners, and thousands of others choose Phrase to help them form meaningful connections with millions of people to accelerate their global growth. For more information, visit www.phrase.com
Connect with Phrase: LinkedIn | YouTube
Pamela Ghosal
Phrase
+44 20 7150 6886
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube