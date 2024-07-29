Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 29, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of July 29 include the following:

Sunday, July 28 to Wednesday, July 31: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association meeting, Grove Park Inn, 290 Macon Avenue, Asheville, N.C.

Thursday, August 1 at 9:15 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the S.C. Veterans Business Outreach Center’s 2nd Annual Women’s Entrepreneurship Summit, Bastin Hall Atrium, 89 Hagood Avenue, Charleston, S.C.

Thursday, August 1 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to the Rotary Club of West Ashley, Bessinger's BBQ Banquet Room, 1602 Savannah Highway, Charleston, S.C.

Thursday, August 1 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will join the South Carolina Department of Social Services, the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other community partners to announce the launch of the Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood-PLUS program, the Welcome Center at Shaw-Sumter Farm, 3495 Millgrove Lane, Dalzell, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: July 22, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for July 22, 2024, included:

Monday, July 22

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:15 PM: Policy meeting.

3:45 PM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Philip Byrd, first floor, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, July 23

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, July 24

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Agency meeting.

11:30 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:20 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Agency meeting.

3:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:45 PM: Policy meeting.

4:15 PM: Agency meeting.

4:30 PM: Agency meeting.

5:30 PM: Policy meeting.

5:45 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, July 25

11:45 AM: Call with a fellow governor.

1:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:15 PM: Economic development call.

Friday, July 26

9:40 AM: Economic development meeting.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined Darlington Raceway in highlighting the upcoming Darlington Cookout Southern 500, Plyler Park, 912 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Troopers Association Henry C. Harrison Humanitarian Award Gala, Poinsett Club, 807 E. Washington Street, Greenville, S.C.

Saturday, July 27

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Funeral Service for Mr. John W. Parris and presented flags on behalf of the State of South Carolina, First Baptist Church of Columbia, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia S.C.