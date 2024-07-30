COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK & MOVING CO-FOUNDERS CELEBRATE OVER 20 YEARS OF FRIENDSHIP ON INTERNATIONAL FRIENDSHIP DAY
Friends build a $300 million company from a beat up cargo vanTAMPA, FL, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® friends and Co-founders Omar Soliman and Nick Friedman started the award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free moving solutions more than 20 years ago. Now, on International Friendship Day, the college friends turned business partners have built a growing business with new franchise partners signing on nationwide.
Like all good friends, Omar and Nick have pushed and challenged each other to be the best version of themselves and to continue to grow as business leaders. The supportive relationship they share has helped weather the ups and downs of building a business from nothing into $300 million in annual sales. They started with a singular beat up cargo van and have grown to 3,000 trucks and more than 5,000 employees.
“College HUNKS started in the summer of 2003 when Nick and I were picking up some extra work moving furniture during our college summer break,” said Omar Soliman, Co-Founder of College HUNKS. "Now we have more than 200 franchise partners nationwide who average nearly $2 million a year in revenue. It goes to show that the power of friendship and belief in one another’s core values go a long way.”
From the start of the business, College HUNKS has been a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. The company has donated 4 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving job completed. The local HUNKS franchise partners participate in the company’s goodwill efforts as well by participating in local community events to better the places where they operate.
“International Friendship Day places an emphasis on building future leaders and giving back to your community, and that’s exactly what we try to do every day,” said Co-founder Nick Friedman. “We’re not just a moving company but a business that builds and trains leaders, provides job opportunities, and serves the community. We are committed to making positive impact our team members, clients and the places we live and work.”
In addition to U.S. Hunger, College HUNKS also supports Goodwill Industries, Habitat for Humanity ReStore®, and programs that help victims of domestic violence. Every year, College HUNKS works with local shelters to provide free and discounted moves for survivors of domestic violence, so they may relocate to a safer environment.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
