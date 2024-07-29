The 2024 Tequila Mezcal Challenge has begun accepting entries with the aim of setting a new standard for quality
Wine Country Network, Inc. has announced that it is now accepting entries for the 2024 Tequila Mezcal Challenge.
With new brands launching nearly every week, our aim is to look beyond the flashy marketing and packaging to find the very best. Let's be honest, flashy marketing is not everything.”BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Tequila Mezcal Challenge is now accepting entries
— Christopher J Davies, CEO
Presented by Wine Country Network, Inc
Competition dates: November 9 & 10, 2024
Wine Country Network, publisher of Wine Country International® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions for wines and spirits, has announced that it is now accepting entries for the 2024 Tequila Mezcal Challenge. The competition has over sixty categories of Tequila, Mezcal, Agave Spirits, and ready-to-drink (RTD) Premixed Cocktails.
The 6th Annual Tequila Mezcal Challenge will occur in beautiful Denver, Colorado, amidst the Rocky Mountains. Christopher J. Davies, CEO and Competition Director, commented, “When we started the Tequila Mezcal Challenge, our goal was to set a higher standard for this rapidly growing category. With new brands launching nearly every week, we aim to look beyond the flashy marketing and packaging to find the very best. Let's be honest; flashy marketing is not everything.”
The Tequila Mezcal Challenge welcomes entries from artisanal producers (5,000 bottles or less) and commercial bottlers. The judging team comprises some of the world’s most seasoned tequila and mezcal experts. They understand and respect the work that goes into the entire production process.
Packaging and design are critical components of sales and marketing in the beverage industry.
The contest also conducts a packaging and design competition, juried by art directors and marketing mavens who will judge how your product design stands out in this crowded category.
All competition winners will receive a handsome physical die-cast medal, royalty-free digital medal art, actual scores (100 pts), a listing on the competition website, and promotional exposure in our globally broadcast news announcement. A follow-up feature article will be published in Wine Country International® Magazine.
The 2024 “Best of Show” winner will receive an elegantly designed laser-engraved barrel head.
For additional information, visit: https://teqmezchallenge.com/
##
Editors:
Professional high-resolution photographs are available for publication usage.
Important Deadlines
Online Entries: October 28, 2024
Samples Delivered by: November 1, 2024
Entry Fee: $550
Bottles Required: 2-750ml (or equivalent ounces)
Enter online here:
https://thedatastill.com/home/landing/7297
About Us
Wine Country Network, Inc. was established in 2002. Our company publishes Wine Country International ® Magazine and the World Book of Whisky magazine.
The company also produces these world-famous beverage competitions:
•Denver International Spirits Competition
•Denver International Wine Competition
•Canned Challenge
•Drink Pink International Rosé Wine Competition
•North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition
•Tequila Mezcal Challenge
•Global Whisky Challenge-UK and European Whisky
•Global Whisky Challenge-Asian and Oceana Whisky
•Global Whisky Challenge-North American Whiskey
Christopher J Davies
Wine Country Network, Inc
+1 303-665-0855
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram