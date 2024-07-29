Gov. Justice announces West Virginia Sales Tax Holiday to take place Friday, August 2 through Monday, August 5

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginians in need of materials for the upcoming school year will be able to save money the weekend of August 2 through August 5 during the state’s back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday.
During this holiday, certain back-to-school items are exempt from sales tax, such as clothing, school supplies, instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment. The Sales Tax Holiday begins on Friday August 2, 2024, and will continue through Monday August 5, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.
To learn more about what can and cannot be purchased tax-free during this time period and for additional information about the Sales Tax Holiday, click the link below:
