From Soutron, Legal Industry Expert Sarah Sutherland Webinar: How to Leverage Legal Data and AI for Strategic Advantage

How to Leverage Legal Data and AI for Strategic Advantage
This webinar equips law librarians and legal professionals with the knowledge they need to harness the power of legal data and position themselves for success.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions for corporate libraries and digital archives, today announced the availability of an on-demand webinar series titled “Leveraging Legal Data for Strategic Advantage: A Look at the Future of Law Libraries".
— Sarah Sutherland, Principal Consultant at Parallax Information Consulting
With the increasing buzz around data-driven technologies, it can be challenging to determine where to focus your attention. This informative session explores how legal data and information can inform strategy and provide meaningful reporting in business, product, and technological development within the legal sector.
Designed for law librarians, legal professionals, and anyone interested in the future of legal information, industry expert Sarah Sutherland sheds light on the data-driven technologies that are transforming the legal landscape and their impact on law libraries. In part I of the series, webinar participants will gain valuable insights into:
• The most impactful data-driven technologies currently shaping the legal sector
• Emerging trends that will continue to drive change in the future
• Strategies for law libraries to leverage legal data for strategic advantage
• Understanding the data revolution in Law
• Legal data applications in business, product, and technology development
• The future of law libraries in a data-driven era
Of benefit to the webinar participants, Part 2 covers:
• How legal information professionals adapt to these changes
• What types of data should law librarians be looking to take advantage of
• What skills and mindsets are essential for success in this evolving landscape
• Advice for those aspiring to include more legal tech in their careers
• Thoughts regarding the predictive nature of AI and the trustworthiness of the material generated
"In today's data-driven world, legal professionals have access to a wealth of information that can be used to make informed decisions and achieve better outcomes," said Sarah Sutherland, author of "Legal Data and Information in Practice: How Data and the Law Interact" and a regular contributor to Slaw, Canada's online legal magazine. "This webinar equips law librarians and legal professionals with the knowledge they need to harness the power of legal data and position themselves for success."
How to Access the On-Demand Webinar Recordings
Those interested in accessing the on-demand recordings of "Leveraging Legal Data for Strategic Advantage: A Look at the Future of Law Libraries" can visit: https://www.soutron.com/en_us/blog/soutron-global-webinar/leveraging-legal-data-for-strategic-advantage-a-look-at-the-future-of-law-libraries-webinar-with-sarah-sutherland/
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collection libraries, archives, and information hubs. The company is an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions that make knowledge management effective, saving corporations time, effort, and money. As a client-driven company with strong, award-winning leadership dedicated to “Managing Library and Digital Archive Transformation," Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information hubs around the globe to transform their information management with innovative, flexible, and easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 35 years, we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.
