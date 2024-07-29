Explore One of California's Hidden Gems: The Paso Robles Distillery Trail - Distillery Trail Weekend August 9-11
Distillery Trail Weekend is a unique event crafted to raise awareness of the artisan distilleries on the only distillery trail in California.
Nestled in the heart of Paso Robles Wine Country lies a hidden gem waiting to be discovered by spirits enthusiasts - the Paso Robles Distillery Trail. While the region is renowned for its world-class wines, California's only distillery trail offers a unique and immersive experience for those looking to explore a different side of the craft beverage scene.
The Paso Robles Distillery Trail features 13 member distilleries in the Paso Robles wine country and throughout San Luis Obispo County. Collectively, these distilleries represent the region’s swift rise as one of the nation’s leading destinations for enthusiasts of artisanal whiskeys, brandies, gins, vodkas, liqueurs and other craft spirits—all created amidst the magical California Central Coast landscape.
What sets the Paso Robles Distillery Trail apart is its focus on wine grape-based spirits that showcase the region's rich viticultural heritage. Sustainably authentic and delicious, many Paso Robles distilleries produce grape based spirits by capturing the prized saignee (free-run juice) that numerous wineries discard during the wine making process. They then have a quality ingredient from which to distill their artisanal spirits: vodka, gin, and specialty liquors. The distilling process can vary, similar to the winemaking process, with each distiller having their own distinct style and method. You are invited to visit our local distilleries to learn more, meet the distillers, take a tour and taste the difference. Whiskey lovers, don’t despair, 7 of the distilleries on the PRDT craft bourbons, whiskeys and ryes that are oh so smooth, raising the bar in their class.
Mark your calendars for Aug. 9-11, 2024, as the Paso Robles Distillery Trail beckons visitors to embark on a journey of taste and discovery during Distillery Trail Weekend. Whether you're a fan of classic brandy, a lover of bold amaro, a connoisseur of artisanal gin, smooth whiskey or simply looking to expand your palate with unique specialty liquors, there's something for everyone along the Paso Robles Distillery Trail.
Step into the world of small batch distilling as you meet passionate distillers, learn about their craft, and sample an array of handcrafted spirits that embody the essence of Paso Robles, and beyond. From the art of distillation to the nuanced flavors of each bottle, Distillery Trail Weekend offers an unforgettable experience that blends tradition innovation with our local hospitality.
Copper Cards
Experience The Paso Robles Distillery Trail like a VIP with the exclusive Copper Card. The Copper Card offers access to private distillery tours, special tastings, barrel samples, craft cocktail demo's, drink specials, food & spirits pairings, live music, eats, educational still demos, bottle specials, and so much more! It's the new bartender's handshake and your all-access pass to specialty experiences and elevated VIP treatment, including complimentary tastings at all 13 member distilleries.
Grab your Copper Card, pick up a map and hit the trail for a weekend filled with the best locally crafted spirits of SLO CAL on Aug. 9-11!
For more information about the Paso Robles Distillery Trail and Distillery Trail weekend, visit pasoroblesdistillerytrail.com or any of the member distillery tasting rooms.
The Paso Robles Distillery Trail encourages you to savor these spirits responsibly, whether alongside good company on a beautiful day out on the trail, or a cozy evening at home. Cheers!
