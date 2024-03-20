Calwise Spirits Co. takes over the copper still at Hotel Cerro for an all-new Gin Workshop
Calwise Spirit Co. Owner and Master Distiller, Aaron Berg, is the President of the Paso Robles Distillery Trail.
Paso Robles Distillery Trail Logo
Paso Robles-based Calwise Spirits Co. partners with San Luis Obispo Hotel Cerro for an all-new Gin Workshop and "Meet the Distiller Experience"
We’re thrilled to partner with Calwise Spirits Co. Our aim at Hotel Cerro is to provide our guests with unforgettable experiences, and this Still Takeover and Gin Workshop promises to be just that.”PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Cerro presents another exclusive event that promises to provide a unique experience for craft spirits enthusiasts and connoisseurs. On April 3, 2024, the upscale Hotel will host the next event in their Distiller Experience series, “Still Takeover and Gin Workshop” featuring Calwise Spirits Co., of the renowned Paso Robles Distillery Trail. The event will feature a takeover of Hotel Cerro’s beautiful copper still by Calwise Spirits Co., demonstrating the distilling process, from grain to glass.
Calwise Spirits Co., located in the heart of Paso Robles wine country, has garnered a reputation for its rebel heritage and its commitment to crafting exceptional spirits using innovative techniques. The founder, Aaron Bergh, is a perfectionist and lover of nature, who takes inspiration from the California Central Coast that he calls home. In this workshop, he will share the experiences he found on the central coast – the sights, the smells, and the flavors – through his creations at Calwise Spirits Co. This dedication to quality and sense of the local terroir make them a perfect match for Hotel Cerro’s commitment to providing guests with exceptional experiences.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Calwise Spirits Co. for this extraordinary event,” says Greg Heyn, General Manager of Hotel Cerro. “Our aim at Hotel Cerro is to provide our guests with unforgettable experiences, and this Still Takeover and Gin Workshop promises to be just that. It’s an incredible opportunity to savor exceptional spirits, learn from experts, and appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into each bottle.” Hotel Cerro and Calwise Spirits Co. share a commitment to sustainability and supporting local artisans. This partnership celebrates the rich history and innovative spirit of the Paso Robles Distillery Trail, which is known for producing some of California’s finest craft spirits.
Attendees will have the privilege of participating in an informative and engaging workshop conducted by Calwise Spirits Co. master distiller, Aaron Bergh. Gain insights into the distillation process, the importance of locally sourced ingredients, and the craft behind Calwise Spirits Co. award-winning spirits. To ensure an intimate and immersive experience for all attendees, the Still Takeover and Gin Workshop has limited tickets, which can be purchased via the Events page at pasoroblesdistillerytrail.com
The event will take place on April 3, 2024, 6-8pm at Hotel Cerro’s Distillery at 1125 Garden St., downtown SLO. Immediately following the ticketed workshop, guests are invited to Meet the Distiller for tastings and pairings. Savor one of Hotel Cerro’s distinctive seasonal cocktails featuring Calwise Spirits Co. , paired with delectable bites prepared by Brasserie SLO’s talented culinary team on the Fig Veranda with Aaron Bergh.
About Hotel Cerro: Hotel Cerro, located in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo, is a luxury boutique hotel that offers a sophisticated yet comfortable escape. With an emphasis on sustainability, culinary excellence, and a commitment to the arts, Hotel Cerro provides a unique and inviting atmosphere for both travelers and locals.
About Calwise Spirit Co.: Owner and Master Distiller, Aaron Berg, is the President of the Paso Robles Distillery Trail. He is dedicated to crafting exceptional spirits from locally sourced, high-quality ingredients. Calwise Spirits Co., one of the best micro distilleries on California's Central Coast, crafting gins, rums and liqueurs with flavors like no other.
Discover the Paso Robles Distillery Trail: Learn about the vibrant distillery scene in San Luis Obispo County and its unique contributions to the world of craft spirits. For media inquiries or more information about Hotel Cerro’s Still Takeover and Gin Workshop please contact: Lynette Sonne of the Paso Robles Distillery Trail info@pasoroblesdistillerytrail.com
Lynette Sonne
Paso Robles Distillery Trail
info@pasoroblesdistillerytrail.com
