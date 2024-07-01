The Paso Robles Distillery Trail prepares to celebrate Distillery Trail Weekend with Copper Cards and a new trail map
The Paso Robles Distillery Trail is charging into the summer with a new trail map and Distillery Trail Weekend, a signature celebration August 9th – 11th.
Distillery Trail Weekend is a unique event that raises awareness of our local distilleries. As the only distillery trail in California, we are excited share with spirit and cocktail aficionados!"
— Aaron Bergh, Paso Robles Distillery Trail President
As California’s only designated distillery trail, the Paso Robles Distillery Trail features 13-member distilleries in the Paso Robles wine country and southern San Luis Obispo County (SLO CAL). Collectively, these distilleries represent the region’s rise as a leading destination for enthusiasts of artisanal whiskeys, brandies, gins, liqueurs, and other craft spirits.
DISTILLERY TRAIL WEEKEND
According to Aaron Bergh, Paso Robles Distillery Trail President: "The Distillery Trail Weekend is a unique event bringing the distillers together that are on the Paso Robles Distillery Trail...we want to use this event to raise awareness on the incredible local history that is part of each and every distillery in this county. As the only distillery trail in California, we noticeably aspire to promote our local distilleries and share the news with spirit and cocktail aficionados around the state, country…and the world!”
Guided by the new distillery trail map, interested folks can hit the trail for a weekend filled with the best locally crafted spirits of SLO CAL including Distillery Tours, Special Tastings, Barrel Samples, Craft Cocktail Demo's, Drink Specials, Food & Spirits Pairings, Live Music, Eats & Treats, Educational Still Demos, Bottle Specials. And best of all, it's all free to Copper Card members!
NEW COPPER CARD
Unique to the distillery market, the introduction of our Copper Card, aka the new “bartenders handshake” provides guests with an all-access, authentic copper, pocket-sized card that grants exclusive membership with VIP experiences & access to the Paso Robles Distillery Trail with benefits like:
· (1) complimentary tasting at each of the distilleries on the map
· VIP access, drinks, and experiences all weekend for Distillery Trail Weekend
· FREE entry to the Distillery Trail Weekend Kick-off Tasting Event
· Private tours, tastings, demos, and access to Copper Card Club-only releases
· The Copper Card never expires so guests can taste their way through the trail at their leisure, taking your time to explore each of the distilleries.
Copper cards have a value of $300 and are on sale now for $150, sold via the Paso Robles Trail Distillery tasting rooms and their web sites.
About Paso Robles Distillery Trail
The Paso Robles Distillery Trail is California’s first and only designated distillery trail, with thirteen (13) current member distilleries in the Paso Robles wine country and southern San Luis Obispo County (SLO CAL). Learn about the vibrant distillery scene in San Luis Obispo County and its unique contributions to the world of craft spirits. PRDT is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of local craft spirits and their distilleries.
Member Distilleries include: Autry Cellars, Azeo, Bethel Rd., Calwise Spirits Co, Donati Spirits, Grain + Vine Craft Distillery, KRObar Craft Distillery, Pendray's Distillery, RE:FIND Distillery, Rod & Hammer's SLO Stills, SLO de Vie Distillery, Tin City Distillery, Willow Creek Distillery
