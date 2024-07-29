Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology to Showcase Innovation and Entertainment at the 2024 Illinois State Fair

ILLINOIS, July 29 - Lights, Camera, STEAM Action! A Celebration of Illinois Film, Acting & STEAM



SPRINGFIELD - Light up the silver screen with the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology's (DoIT) celebration of Illinois film, acting, and STEAM, where innovation and STEAM will be center stage at the 2024 Illinois State Fair.

"There's no place like the Illinois State Fair to see what makes Illinois truly exceptional," said Governor JB Pritzker. " 'Lights, Camera, STEAM Action!' perfectly captures our state's spirit, blending our rich film heritage with our commitment to innovation. It's thrilling to see the future we're building together - one where our booming film industry fuels economic growth statewide."

DoIT has partnered with organizations around the state to showcase engaging and innovative STEAM activities and demos for all ages. DoIT's theme, "Lights, Camera, STEAM Action! A Celebration of Illinois Film, Acting & STEAM," will inspire fairgoers with creative activities focused on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

This event is more than just a red-carpet experience. Get ready for a celebration of the Illinois film industry featuring iconic actors like John Malkovich, Bill Murray, Marlee Matlin, John Cusack, John Belushi, Harrison Ford, and Betty White. In addition to the fun activities, some of the movies filmed right here in Illinois will be highlighted, including Lincoln, Groundhog Day, High Fidelity, and The Blues Brothers.

"We're excited to bring a unique blend of innovation, entertainment and applied learning to the Illinois State Fair this year," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Secretary and State CIO Sanjay Gupta. "We aim to captivate and inspire attendees with cutting edge technology and creative, interactive exhibits. We look forward to showcasing the incredible talent and creativity Illinois has to offer."





Starting August 8th, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of fun and educational activities at the Governor's Tent located at Brian Raney Avenue and Main Street, including:

August 8-10: Moo-ve over to an exciting 3-D printing activity provided by the Learning Technology Center , inspired by Abraham Lincoln and John Malkovich, where you can watch a mini butter cow come to life and snap a photo with a life-sized caricature of Lincoln holding it. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the student designer of this year's mini butter cow, Isaac Jacquez, a fifth-grade student from Scott Elementary in Mannheim CUSD 83.

August 11: Check out a fun science experiment from Hanson Professional Services inspired by Groundhog Day where, like Bill Murray's character, fairgoers will uncover weather patterns and make discoveries through repetition.

August 12: Discover a new career with DoIT where the analog charm of vinyl meets digital innovation, like John Cusack's quest for the perfect sound in High Fidelity.

August 13: Experience demonstrations of assistive technologies from the Illinois Assistive Technology Program and learn how they bridge gaps and unlock possibilities for people with disabilities, inspired by Marlee Matlin's portrayal in CODA.

August 14: Take part in a hands-on AI adventure inspired by John Belushi and the classic Illinois film The Blues Brothers, with activities led by Google

August 15-17: Jump into a Star Wars-themed Rubik's Cube challenge inspired by Harrison Ford's Han Solo, with activities hosted by the Illinois Century Network

August 18: Join the Techno Tigers FIRST Robotics Team for a Toy Story 4-inspired robotics challenge, where visitors will build and bring robots to life, embracing the spirit of "Bitey White" voiced by Illinois native Betty White.

DoIT is thrilled to be back for their second year offering these technology exhibits and demonstrations to spark learning and exploration for all age groups. All of these activities are free with paid admission to the Illinois State Fair.