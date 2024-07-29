ILLINOIS 4-H TO LEAD 2024 TWILIGHT PARADE

SPRINGFIELD, IL - In celebration of youth in agriculture and the growth and diversity that continues to expand access to the state's number one industry, the Illinois State Fair, along with Governor JB Pritzker, announced that Illinois 4-H will serve as Grand Marshals for the annual Twilight Parade.

Illinois 4-H provides opportunities and experiences for all youth in Illinois through over 190,000 4-H experiences in all 102 counties in Illinois. Illinois 4-H experienced a 13% growth throughout the last year with minority youth making up 30% of all youth served through educational programs.

"We have prioritized agricultural education programs for all youth in Illinois because today's young people will become tomorrow's agricultural leaders," said Governor JB Pritzker. "It is an honor to announce that Illinois 4-H will serve as Grand Marshals for the annual Twilight Parade. I look forward to another successful fair celebrating Illinois agriculture."

"The Twilight Parade is a beloved state fair tradition, and I am grateful to 4-H participants and leaders for accepting the invitation to serve as Grand Marshals," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "I can't think of a better way to lift up agriculture than by showcasing those next in line to feed Illinois' communities and nourish our shared land. Ag really does connect us all."

"4-H captures the spirt of agriculture in Illinois," said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. "I couldn't be happier to watch ag education programs continue to grow in both rural and urban communities, expanding opportunities through hands-on experience and exposure to the industry."

Illinois 4-H has more than 6,100 youth who participate in the state fair each year through various projects, supported by their families, 4-H staff and volunteers.

"Illinois 4-H continues to innovate and lead the 4-H movement at a national level. Providing nearly 200,000 program experiences across the state, Illinois 4-H is empowering youth with the skills they need to thrive in the present while building a strong foundation for success in the future," said Lisa Diaz, National 4-H Work Readiness Director/Assistant Dean and Director of Illinois 4-H. "Recently released research has shown 4-Hers are resilient, confident life-long leaners; two times more likely to feel competent; two times more likely to feel positively about their well-being and two more likely to live life with purpose."

"Illinois 4-H is honored to be serving as the Grand Marshall for the parade at the Illinois State Fair," said Kevin Carey, Acting Director of 4-H Youth Development & Senior Program Lead, Positive Youth Development. "4-H represents a diverse group of youth who are finding belonging in their local, statewide, and nationwide opportunities. We hope that our continued presence and engagement as an organization inspires and invites any youth interested in pursuing their passions. 4-H shapes future leaders by providing hands-on experiences, fostering skills, and instilling a project-based mentality."

The 2024 Twilight Parade will step off on Thursday, August 8 from Lincoln Park at 5:30 p.m. and head east down Sangamon Avenue before turning into the Main Gate on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The parade will follow Main Street then turn left onto Illinois Avenue, marching past the Grandstand and exiting into Lot 21.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair will take place August 8 - August 18 in Springfield, IL. Start planning your trip today by visiting statefair.illinois.gov or by downloading our free mobile app, available for both Apple and Android devices.