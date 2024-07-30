Camelot Secure’s Myrddin (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Bot Assistant) Wins 2024 CSO Award
Innovative AI Integration Streamlines Compliance and Certification RequirementsCOLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camelot Secure (Camelot), a revolutionary new cybersecurity company, announced today Myrddin as a winner of a 2024 CSO Award from Foundry’s CSO. The CSO Awards recognize organizations for security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership. In its second year of being recognized by the CSO Awards program, Camelot was honored for Myrddin, which integrates Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies and the latest AI Generative Pretrained Transformer (GPT) to assist IT personnel in conducting CMMC gap assessments in a secure environment.
“Myrddin is a unique offering from Camelot designed to store a vast repository of compliance knowledge. By streamlining these processes, it ensures that cybersecurity assessments are efficient and robust, enabling a quicker path to compliance and certification,” said Stan Oliver, CEO, Camelot Secure.
The honor is bestowed upon a select group of organizations implementing security projects, and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership. Myrddin intelligently interacts with users, offering responses based on specific inquiries. It is invaluable for teams requiring quick insights into specific compliance areas and eliminates wading through extensive documentation.
“The stakes grow higher daily for security leaders and their teams, and this year’s CSO Awards honor the best efforts to tackle challenges from an expanding threat landscape,” said Beth Kormanik, Content Director for the CSO Conference & Awards.
In addition to the 2024 CSO Awards, Camelot is the recipient of several awards, including last year’s CSO Awards, the CSO50:
-2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards - Stanford Oliver, Camelot’s CEO, has been named a winner in the Leadership category.
-2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards - CEO of the Year, Best Cybersecurity Startup, and its Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting offering.
-Cyber Defense Magazine’s 2023 Top InfoSec Innovators Award - for its Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting offering.
-2023 CSO50 Awards - for its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) eDiscovery Tool and its ability to significantly reduce the cost and complexity associated with CMMC compliance by focusing on the targeted identification and organization of sensitive data.
About Camelot Secure
Camelot Secure (Camelot) is a leading cybersecurity company that takes a revolutionary approach to protecting digital assets. Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions that rely on reactive measures, Camelot operates from a threat perspective, proactively identifying and mitigating threats before they can cause damage. In addition, the company leverages a world-class workforce of the military, intelligence community, and private sector experts to protect our customers' data and systems, their components, and common cyber-attack surfaces. The company uses the most advanced solutions to address cybersecurity challenges, including proactive, persistent automated Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunt tools and offensive attack surface monitoring technologies. Through these services, Camelot enables its customers to be more proactive and predictive in their approach to cybersecurity, delivering exceptional value and empowering businesses to protect their digital assets like never before.
