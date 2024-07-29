Entrex Carbon Market Executes First Purchase Agreement of Mobile Data Facility with CherAmi Digital

Entrex Carbon Market - New Logo Entrex Logo CherAmi Logo Stephen H. Watkins

Entrex(OTC: RGLG) today announced it has executed its first agreement with CherAmi Digital to purchase its first up and running mobile data mining facility.

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, July 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Carbon Market , Inc (OTC: RGLG) today announced it has executed its first agreement with CherAmi Digital LLC ( www.cheramidigital.com ) to purchase its first up and running mobile data mining facility.“This mobile data mining facility will be placed in one of the Energex Power locations in Pennsylvania and after a proof of income period we anticipate closing by September 30, 2024,” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of Entrex.“Our implementation teams, from the three companies involved, are carefully managing the installation and proof of income process to establish an implementation strategy for each of the next 299 facilities we have under agreement with various entities.” continued Watkins.“Working with Entrex to deliver our contracted 100 mobile data mining facilities by year end 2025 evolved from their experience managing the logistics as far back as Blockbuster and Boston Chicken to name a few” says Peter Connolly of CherAmi Digital.“Our experience in the bitcoin mining sector along with our environmental focus supports Entrex’s vision for a scalable solution across a diversified industry that needs consolidation. We believe this project represents one of the nation’s largest and effective carbon reduction projects while simultaneously offering cash-flowing benefits to an insatiable data mining problem,” Connolly continued.David Perez of CherAmi Digital added “By making the facilities modular and mobile we can access even the most remote stranded assets. This will hopefully pave the way to massive innovation in the oil & gas sector which has been burdened with a seemingly endless supply of non-economically viable gas wells.”“This is a big milestone for this initiative which continues our lead for scalable, cash-flowing environmental projects,” said Tom Harblin, an Entrex Partner. “Through the securitization of projects like these we anticipate offering our broker dealer partners, and their institutional clients, access to quality fixed income securities from tangible projects with quantifiable carbon offset benefits”.###About Entrex Carbon Market:Entrex Carbon Market established a leading market to trade securitized fixed-income environmental projects and the associated carbon offsets. The company works with carbon offset project owners to create "compliance grade" carbon offsets which have been institutionalized by Wall Street brand name providers. Today, the company works with dozens of carbon projects, each registered and authenticated to provide credible, institutional securities traded to customers through broker-dealers serving their client’s needs.For further information:Stephen H. Watkins, CEOEntrex Carbon Market, Inc(OTC:RGLG)(561) 465-7580 or 877-4-ENTREX

