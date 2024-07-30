LifeShare Innovations Hosts First-Ever Summit for Frontline Transplant Professionals
EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeShare Innovations invited local transplant physicians and medical professionals to a first-of-its-kind, two-day training summit. The Transplant Tomorrow: Pioneering Pathways in Organ Donation and Advancements event features hands-on innovative equipment demonstrations and sessions facilitated by leaders in organ and tissue recovery.
LifeShare Innovations is a subsidiary of LifeShare Network, the organization in the state responsible for the recovery of organs and tissues for donation.
The summit seeks to educate medical professionals from organ procurement organizations (OPOs) and transplant professionals on organ perfusion, an emerging technology that maximizes opportunities for donation after cardiac death. Speakers will discuss critical care, ex vivo perfusion and recent success with normothermic machine preservation (NMP) technology and work hands on with a profusion machine.
LifeShare leads the nation in organ perfusion and was the first OPO to successfully perfuse livers and lungs that were placed for transplant saving more lives.
The organization looks forward to providing guidance to other similar organizations on emerging technologies for OPOs across the country, saving lives and inspiring hope not only in Oklahoma, but nationwide.
“LifeShare’s passion about our mission and our drive to be innovative has set us apart as a leader in organ and tissue donation,” said Clint Hostetler, Chief Operating Officer. LifeShare is inspiring hope for the more than 100,000 people across the country waiting for transplants. We believe this summit will help practitioners and OPOs capitalize on key opportunities for organ and tissue recovery, and ultimately, save more lives.”
“Specialist Direct is proud to be a sponsor of LifeShare’s Transplant Tomorrow Summit and congratulates our partner for being a true innovator in the donation and transplant space. Their commitment to our shared mission of saving lives through donation is admirable,” said Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct. Specialist Direct is the OPO industry standard in providing diagnostic telehealth solutions. Its SDI Cloud transplant platform provides real-time access to its national network of medical specialists and subspecialists with organ transplant case experience to improve the speed and accuracy of study interpretations to help save lives.
With the support of experts in the organ, eye and tissue transplant community, LifeShare Network plans to continue forging new pathways for donation, advancing their mission to save lives and inspiring hope across the nation.
About LifeShare Network
At LifeShare Network, Inc, we believe in saving lives and inspiring hope. As a leading non-profit organization, our team fosters a strong commitment to serving Donor Heroes and their families. We ensure lifesaving gifts reach those in greatest need by collaborating with 145 hospitals and three transplant centers across Oklahoma.
We are at the forefront of transplant research, innovation and education, made possible by our three subsidiaries: LifeShare Innovations, LifeShare of Oklahoma, and LifeShare Tissue Services, Inc, which all exist from community support of the LifeShare Foundation.
About Specialist Direct (SDI)
Specialist Direct is the market leader in providing diagnostic telehealth solutions to the organ procurement organization and transplant industry through its network of top U.S. medical specialists and transplant technology. The company’s transplant solutions have been proven to optimize organ utilization and save lives by improving the speed and accuracy of diagnostic study interpretations. Specialist Direct provides telecardiology, teledermatology, telepathology, telepulmonology, and teleradiology services. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.
Brooke Price
