OurLegacy is Improving Organ Utilization through its Collaboration with Specialist Direct
EINPresswire.com/ -- The OurLegacy Organ Procurement Organization (OPO) is utilizing Specialist Direct’s (SDI) Telecardiology, Telepathology, and Teleradiology OPO solutions to optimize its organ recovery process. The Specialist Direct transplant technology platform provides real-time access to its national network of U.S. medical specialists and subspecialists to improve the speed and accuracy of organ diagnostic study interpretations. The ultimate result of the SDI platform is an increase in the number of viable organs for transplant. Furthermore, Specialist Direct’s SDI Cloud transplant technology facilitates the instantaneous sharing of diagnostic reports and images with other OPOs and transplant hospitals to streamline the organ recovery process.
Ginny McBride, Executive Director of OurLegacy, stated, “OurLegacy has partnered with Specialist Direct to implement their innovative transplant solutions and improve organ utilization. We are thrilled to report our shared vision has resulted in more lives saved. Partnerships with organizations like Specialist Direct help us create an endless legacy for organ donor heroes and deliver hope to as many families possible.”
"We are privileged to join forces with OurLegacy to support the East Central Florida community. Collaborating with OurLegacy allows us to further our organizations’ common mission of saving lives," said Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct.
Specialist Direct has become the OPO industry standard in providing real-time access to top medical specialists and subspecialists with organ transplant case experience.
ABOUT OURLEGACY
OurLegacy is the federally designated organ procurement organization for 10-counties across east-Central Florida. Together with our community, OurLegacy cares for families, honors donors and saves lives through organ and tissue donation. www.ourlegacyfl.org
ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT (SDI)
Specialist Direct is the market leader in providing diagnostic telehealth solutions to the organ procurement organization and transplant industry through its network of top U.S. medical specialists and transplant technology. The company’s transplant solutions have been proven to optimize organ utilization and save lives by improving the speed and accuracy of diagnostic study interpretations. Specialist Direct provides telecardiology, teledermatology, telepathology, telepulmonology, and teleradiology services. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.
Specialist Direct Public Relations
Ginny McBride, Executive Director of OurLegacy, stated, “OurLegacy has partnered with Specialist Direct to implement their innovative transplant solutions and improve organ utilization. We are thrilled to report our shared vision has resulted in more lives saved. Partnerships with organizations like Specialist Direct help us create an endless legacy for organ donor heroes and deliver hope to as many families possible.”
"We are privileged to join forces with OurLegacy to support the East Central Florida community. Collaborating with OurLegacy allows us to further our organizations’ common mission of saving lives," said Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct.
Specialist Direct has become the OPO industry standard in providing real-time access to top medical specialists and subspecialists with organ transplant case experience.
ABOUT OURLEGACY
OurLegacy is the federally designated organ procurement organization for 10-counties across east-Central Florida. Together with our community, OurLegacy cares for families, honors donors and saves lives through organ and tissue donation. www.ourlegacyfl.org
ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT (SDI)
Specialist Direct is the market leader in providing diagnostic telehealth solutions to the organ procurement organization and transplant industry through its network of top U.S. medical specialists and transplant technology. The company’s transplant solutions have been proven to optimize organ utilization and save lives by improving the speed and accuracy of diagnostic study interpretations. Specialist Direct provides telecardiology, teledermatology, telepathology, telepulmonology, and teleradiology services. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.
Specialist Direct Public Relations
Specialist Direct
+1 888-317-0776
support@specialistdirectinc.com