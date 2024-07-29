May 10, 2024 - Jackson, MS

by: HBSDealer Staff

VoidForm Products, a Fort Worth, Texas-based manufacturer of products that protect concrete structures from damage caused by soil expansion, just opened a manufacturing facility in Jackson, Mississippi.

“The new facility provides VoidForm’s clients with timely, secure delivery of our products,” said David DiLuccia, VoidForm’s President. “The longevity and expansion of our business is entirely driven by product quality, innovative design, and our attention to detail. Now we can serve an expanding customer base with faster delivery to keep construction projects on schedule.”

The company says its products address a $2.3 billion problem in annual damages from soil-heaving and seismic activity to commercial, industrial, residential, and municipal structures. VoidForm has served architects, engineers, and concrete contractors for over 40 years.

VoidForm offers an extensive list of products focused on “forming voids” for concrete walls, slabs, and piers, as well as below-grade utility isolation. VoidForm’s product innovations address a simple but enduring problem: In areas with expansive soils, void forms provide temporary support during concrete placement. Once the concrete is self-supporting, these forms provide a cavity where soil can expand, preventing the transfer of uplift pressures into the structural slab or beam above.

The new Mississippi facility increases VoidForm's production capacity, while allowing prompt product delivery throughout the Southern US. The new facility comes in response a rapid increase in demand for VoidForm's products in the region’s strong building economy.

Click here for more information.