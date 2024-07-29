OnPage Transforms Clinical Communications: Recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Real-Time Health System Technologies

OnPage's Clinical Communication and Collaboration Solution

Leading the Way in Clinical Communication, OnPage Recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Real-Time Health System Technologies for Five Years Running.

We take pride in our commitment to improving interoperability for care teams by enabling real-time, seamless communication between patients, providers, and their critical health systems.” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage, a game-changing clinical communication and collaboration technology provider, a pioneer in the Critical Communication and Collaboration field since 2011, is recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Real-Time Health System Technologies for the 5th year in a row.

“We are thrilled to announce that OnPage has once again been recognized in this year’s Hype Cycle report. Since its initial release in 2011 as a pager replacement for mobile devices, OnPage has made significant strides with innovative features that streamline real-time communication and collaboration among healthcare teams. These advancements support real-time care coordination, critical results delivery, secure message delivery with escalation to the on-call team, improving bi-directional patient-physician dialogue, and ultimately enhance the quality of patient care across the continuum. We take pride in our commitment to improving interoperability for care teams by enabling real-time, seamless communication between patients, providers, and their critical health systems” says Judit Sharon, OnPage CEO.

Gartner defines clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solutions as “mobile platforms that clinicians, care teams, patients and caregivers use to collaborate on treatment and care activity within ambulatory, acute, post-acute and virtual care settings. CC&C systems improve situational awareness surrounding the patient, and information sharing at the point of care and during care transitions.”

As the leading provider of clinical communication and collaboration technology, OnPage is dedicated to overcoming the challenges faced by healthcare professionals dealing with fragmented communication silos, as well as the urgent needs of patients trying to reach their physicians. With secure messaging capabilities and seamless integrations with nearly any critical health system, OnPage ensures that vital information flows effortlessly across different systems.

By promoting interoperability, OnPage bridges the gaps between disjointed communication platforms, enhancing information access, improving bi-directional patient-physician dialogue, and streamlining healthcare workflows. Our commitment to enabling seamless care team coordination is demonstrated through these integrations, ensuring that critical messages promptly reach the right individual. This ultimately leads to better patient outcomes and a more cohesive healthcare environment in real time.

About OnPage

OnPage is an Incident Alert Management platform that elevates critical notifications to the right person on call to remediate critical events. With Alert-Until-Read capabilities, dynamic digital schedules, escalation criteria and redundancies, OnPage ensures that critical alerts are never missed. Serving information technology, healthcare, industrial and IoT verticals in all industries, OnPage brings critical notifications to the forefront with audit trails and incident reporting.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies, 2024, By Barry Runyon, Gregg Pessin, 8 July 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved[SG1] .Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or ﬁtness for a particular purpose.

