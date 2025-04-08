BarberTime Announces First-Ever BarberPolls Awards Gala & Symposium in Boston

BarberTime

July 13 event aims to empower barbers and stylists with tools to build residual income, live-streamed via The BarberTime Media Network

With this event, we’re creating a new lane for barbers and stylists to expand their impact — not just in their chairs, but in their communities and beyond.” — Euan Davis CEO and Founder of BarberTime

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BarberTime is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever BarberPolls Awards Gala & Symposium BAGS ), taking place Sunday, July 13, 2025. Hosted at the DoubleTree Hotel in Cambridge and Scullers Jazz Club, this groundbreaking event is designed to empower barbers and stylists to create new streams of residual income, while fostering deeper connections between the beauty industry, private businesses, and government agencies.BAGS blends a business symposium with the culture, creativity, and flair that defines the barber and beauty industries. The event will feature two interactive symposium halls, a high-energy live Barber Battle, orientation sessions from the new BarberTime Academy, and a powerful evening awards gala at the iconic Scullers Jazz Club.The BarberTime Media Network will stream the event live, extending its reach to a global audience and highlighting the barbershop’s role as a community hub and conduit for resources.“With this event, we’re creating a new lane for barbers and stylists to expand their impact — not just in their chairs, but in their communities and beyond,” said Euan Davis, CEO and Founder of BarberTime. “This is about empowering barbers and stylists to harness the power of our industry.”The symposium will take place from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, followed by the BarberPolls Awards Gala from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Guests will experience a full day of learning, networking, live entertainment, and cultural celebration. Vendors, sponsors, and partners will have unique opportunities to connect with both local talent and a broader audience online.For more information, to sponsor, or to become a vendor, visit: https://barbertimeplus.com/bags-sponsors

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.