State Police Make Arrest In Carroll County Murder Investigation

July 29, 2024

(WESTMINSTER, MD) – Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit arrested a man in connection with the apparent murder of a woman who was pronounced deceased Saturday afternoon in Carroll County.

The suspect is identified as Matthew Glowacki, 50, of Westminster. Glowacki is charged with second-degree murder. He was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barrack on Sunday. He is currently being held at the Carroll County Detention Center without bond.

The deceased victim is identified as Miriam Glowacki, 45, of Westminster. Autopsy results indicate the manner of death as a homicide. A motive for the crime has not been established at this time.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, troopers from the Westminster Barrack responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Ridge Road in Westminster for a report of a female attempting to harm herself. Upon arrival, troopers located a female, later identified as Miriam Glowacki, suffering from multiple apparent stab wounds. She was transported by ambulance to Carroll County Hospital Center where she was later pronounced deceased.

Troopers additionally made contact with Matthew Glowacki on the scene. The Homicide Unit was contacted to assume the investigation. Crime Scene Technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene for evidence that would later identify Glowacki as the suspect.

Assistance is being provided by the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office. The investigation continues.

Matthew Bruce Glowacki

