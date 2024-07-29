HAILEY NEWMAN’S NEW SINGLE ‘VIBEZ’ DROPS ON JULY 30TH
Soak in the Summer Vibez from Hailey and Co-Writer of Massive Hit “Thank God”
Christian lined up Carrie Underwood’s musicians in the studio to help us give 'Vibez' a pop bounce and contemporary feel; I'm so proud of how it turned out.”PRESTONSBURG, KY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Hailey Newman is heating up the summer with her sizzling new single, "Vibez," which is scheduled for digital release on July 30th.
The genre-bending, pop-accessible “Vibez” was co-written by Hailey and produced and co-written by red-hot Nashville hitmaker Christian Davis Stalnecker, most recently known for co-writing Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown’s mega-smash number-one hit duet "Thank God."
“Christian lined up Carrie Underwood’s musicians in the studio to help us give 'Vibez' a pop bounce and contemporary feel; I'm so proud of how it turned out," said Hailey. “Creating 'Vibez' was a deeply personal experience. It's all about young love, looking back on past feelings like your first love, remembering when life was so simple and free. I hope this personal touch resonates with you as much as it did with me when we wrote it."
"Vibez" will be a certain add to the soundtrack of summer 2024 with its massive hooks, heartfelt lyrics, and a powerful vocal performance from Grammy nominee Newman. It's shaping up to be a fantastic year for Hailey, who has multiple nominations for "Vocalist of the Year," "Song of the Year," and "Music Video of the Year" at the 10th Josie Music Awards at The Grand Ole Opry October 27th.
Hailey’s “Out There Somewhere” has been nominated for Song Of The Year and Music Video Of The Year, while “It’ll Be Okay” has Newman picking up a Songwriter Achievement nomination, and her "Not Sorry" is also nominated for Music Video Of The Year.
Kentucky-born and bred Newman, raised in the same Eastern KY region that gave birth to Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Loretta Lynn, Keith Whitley, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dwight Yoakum, and many more, also walked away with several top Appalachian Music Awards (Appys) in 2023.
Summer sounds best when “Vibez” is added to your 2024 Summer Soundtrack playlist: it's available now for digital download on multiple platforms.
