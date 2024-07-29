Video Visitation Access Expanding at Greensville Correctional Center

Agency News

July 29, 2024

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) and partners ViaPath and Assisting Families of Inmates (AFOI) have expanded video visitation at Greensville Correctional Center. The expansion took effect at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 23.

Every living area at the facility is now equipped with video visitation equipment, allowing inmates to conduct visits from their living areas.

Hours of operation for the general population will be 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends.

Any previously scheduled visit outside of those hours will need to be rescheduled once the new hours are implemented.

If two inmates in the same living area are scheduled for a visit simultaneously, one visit will remain and the other will be canceled. For the canceled visit, the visitor can reschedule their visit in the Visitation Scheduler.

Video visitation will not be available when facilities are operating on lockdown status.

Several VADOC facilities have expanded access to video visitation in 2024.

Central Virginia Correctional Unit expanded their visitation on July 25. State Farm Work Center expanded video visitation on June 25. State Farm Correctional Center expanded video visitation in early June. Sussex I State Prison and Cold Springs Correctional Unit expanded video visitation in May.

Keen Mountain Correctional Center expanded its visitation in April, following Deerfield Correctional Complex (April 3) and Pocahontas State Correctional Center (April 9). Earlier this year, the VADOC expanded video visitation at Virginia Correctional Center for Women (January 29) and Baskerville Correctional Center (February 6), In late 2023, video visitation expanded at Green Rock and River North correctional centers.