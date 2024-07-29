ComTech Systems Donates Vehicle to Support Damascus High School's Automotive Program
ComTech Donates Vehicle to Support Damascus High School's Automotive Program Through Golden Key Ceremony
ComTech Systems, a leading provider of Managed IT solutions, donates a vehicle to Damascus High School's automotive program, which is facing budget constraints.GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComTech Donates Vehicle to Support Damascus High School's Automotive Program
ComTech, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, proudly announces a vehicle donation to Damascus High School's automotive program. This Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) initiative aims to sustain and strengthen the school's Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF), which has recently faced budget constraints.
At ComTech, corporate social responsibility is integral to our business philosophy. We are committed to making meaningful contributions to our community, especially in areas that enhance education and support local families. The automotive program is essential for providing students with hands-on experience and preparing them for future careers. Our latest endeavor reflects this dedication, and the impact of our donation is humbling.
The ATF, a vital component of MCPS' vocational technology initiative, offers high school students direct, hands-on training in automotive trades. This program equips students with essential knowledge for careers in the automotive sector. However, the future of this program at Damascus High School has been uncertain due to financial challenges.
Answering this urgent need, ComTech donated a 2020 Kia Soul to the automotive program at Damascus High School. The Hobbs family generously provided the vehicle, giving students the unique chance to gain valuable hands-on experience. Under the guidance of their instructors, students meticulously refurbished the car, enhancing their skills.
Following its refurbishment, the Kia Soul underwent a thorough Maryland State inspection to ensure it met all safety standards. The project culminated in a heartwarming ceremony on June 6th, when students, staff, and community members gathered to celebrate.
Elaine Chang, MCPS Director of Partnerships, highlighted the importance of such collaborations: "I was thrilled to be involved with gifting a car to a family in need. Through our business partnerships and our work with the Automotive Trades Foundation, we found a way to support a local family." Her sentiments echoed those from an article by MCPS that emphasized the role of public-private partnerships in education.
The "Golden Key" ceremony symbolically represented the car's transition from donor to recipient. The key passed through the hands of ComTech, MCPS officials, students, and finally, to a deserving Montgomery County family. This family expressed gratitude for the community's support, underscoring the positive ripple effect of this donation.
Our vehicle donation served many purposes. By donating the vehicle to the ATF program, ComTech enriched local students' learning experience and helped families that needed reliable and safe transportation. At ComTech, we are proud to participate in initiatives that have a tangible impact on the lives of individuals and communities. This donation demonstrates the positive influence of corporate social responsibility and the importance of supporting educational programs.
We encourage other businesses to find ways to connect with and support their local communities. By investing in educational programs and community initiatives, companies can create environments where everyone can succeed. Corporate social responsibility is not a nice-to-have but a necessary component of sustainable business practices.
"We are extremely pleased to support Damascus High School's automotive program and witness the dedication and hard work of the students," said Scott Hobbs, President of ComTech. "This donation is about providing resources and empowering the next generation with the skills and confidence to excel. The experience of refurbishing the car from start to finish and then seeing it benefit a family underscores the importance of ComTech's community partnerships."
