HBCU National Center Opens Doors for Interns Shut Out by Expensive DC Housing Costs
The HBCU National Center transforms the lives of students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities by providing housing internships in Washington, D.C.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HBCU National Center is transforming the lives for students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) by providing housing to pursue internship opportunities in Washington, D.C.
The mission of the National Center is to bridge the gap between education and real-world experience, ensuring that HBCU scholars have resources such as housing and support to succeed in academic and professional journeys.
The HBCU National Center’s housing initiative is crucial in eliminating the financial barriers often preventing HBCU students from accepting internships in Washington, D.C. The cost of living in the capital can be prohibitive, making it difficult for students to take advantage of career-defining opportunities. By providing housing, the Center ensures that students can focus on gaining critical experience and building professional networks without the burden of housing costs.
“Providing housing for HBCU students is not just about alleviating financial stress; it’s about opening doors to opportunities that can shape their futures,” said Anyiah Chambers, Program Director of the HBCU National Center. “Our scholars are interning with leading organizations, government agencies, and influential nonprofits, bringing their diverse perspectives and talents to the forefront. This program is about fostering a new generation of leaders committed to excellence and social justice.”
“The Center not only provided me with housing for the summer, it provided me a family away from home, said, Sydney Ross, an alumna of North Carolina A&T State University, while interning on Roland Martin Unfiltered. I’m so grateful for the people that I was introduced to. The Center helped me form relationships with people that I will carry forever. This experience was a turning point in my career, and it wouldn't have been possible without the support from the HBCU National Center.”
About
For further information or inquiries, please contact Anyiah Chambers at achbcunc@internsdc.com or visit www.hbcunc.org.
Anyiah Chambers
HBCU National Center
+1 502-401-8487
email us here