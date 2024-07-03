Technology Assurance Group Recognizes ComTech Systems, Inc., as the Elite Provider at their 23nd Annual Convention
ComTech Systems, Inc., a leading managed technology services provider received Technology Assurance Group’s top award at the 23rd Annual Convention.GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComTech Systems, Inc., a leading managed technology services provider, announced today that the company received Technology Assurance Group’s top award at the association’s 23rd Annual Convention event held in Las Vegas. Technology Assurance Group (TAG), an organization of leading managed technology services providers in the United States and Canada representing $800 million in annual products and services, selected ComTech as the winner of the “Rising Star Award” for exceptional economic performance and superior customer satisfaction. ComTech was highlighted as a premier provider during a prestigious awards ceremony attended by TAG’s Member companies and leading technology manufacturers.
TAG’s highly sought-after Rising Star Award is given based on overall financial performance, customer satisfaction, and the ability to provide customers with cost-effective technological solutions. The award also recognizes the successful transition in leadership from the founders of the company to their family, Mike Hobbs and Courtney Amodei. “In 2023, ComTech experienced phenomenal growth that propelled them past the best companies in the industry,” said Brian Suerth, President of Technology Assurance Group. “ComTech’s ability to provide leading-edge cybersecurity and IT solutions, that increase their clients’ performance and productivity, has fueled the company’s overall success. In addition to offering industry-leading technology solutions, they maintain a highly talented team of professionals that deliver world-class technical services. ComTech is an exceptional Member of TAG; one that is dedicated to applying best business practices that continually improve their organization. It was our privilege to showcase such a fine company at our annual event.”
Courtney Amodei and Mike Hobbs, accepted the award for the company. “It’s great to be recognized by TAG for our performance,” said Courtney. “ComTech has continually worked at refining business processes and providing customer-focused innovation at all levels of our operations. We attribute much of our success to the many benefits that we receive from being a part of TAG. Our membership enables us to quickly adopt new ways of doing business that benefits both our customers and employees.”
ABOUT COMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.
We are a second-generation family-owned small business located in Gaithersburg, MD. As a full-service provider of Managed IT, and Voice solutions to SMB organizations, we have earned an outstanding reputation for quality service by maintaining a team of hardworking professionals focused on exceeding our client’s expectations.
Our broad range of industry expertise, strategic partnerships with leading technology vendors, dedication to delivering personalized service, and highly experienced, certified IT professionals make ComTech uniquely qualified to be your partner for comprehensive, high value solutions with real business impact.
ABOUT TECHNOLOGY ASSURANCE GROUP (TAG)
Technology Assurance Group is an organization of leading managed technology services providers (MTSPs) in North America representing $800 million in products and services. TAG Members integrate all technology solutions including IT, cloud-based technologies, cybersecurity, telecommunications, AV, video surveillance, access control and managed print. Members benefit from best business and management practices, advanced sales training programs and processes, in-depth financial analysis, and industry benchmarking, professionally led peer group interaction, marketing and lead generation programs, and strategic partnerships with technology manufacturers. For more information about Technology Assurance Group, visit www.TAGNational.com or call (858) 946-2108.
Scott Hobbs
ComTech Systems, Inc
+1 301-670-1900
info@comtech.pro