Shocking Truths About Breakfast Cereals

Pesticides and herbicides are commonly used in the cultivation of grains including wheat, corn and oats. Some pesticides can interfere with hormone and nerve function, potentially leading to reproductive and developmental issues, as well as neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease. Glyphosate, a widely used herbicide, is prevalent in cereal grains and has been classified as a potential human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Long-term exposure to glyphosate has been linked to various cancers, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Despite being a known carcinogen, glyphosate is still used in the UK, primarily on commercially grown produce like cereals, grains and vegetables. Its approval is under strict conditions by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), with the latest extension valid until December 2025. To avoid glyphosate, choose organic products that don’t use harmful pesticides.

Mycotoxins are toxic compounds produced by moulds that can grow on grains. Aflatoxins, a common type of mycotoxin found in improperly stored cereals, are potent carcinogens linked to liver cancer. They can also cause acute liver damage, immune suppression, stunted growth in children and interfere with nutrient absorption. Chronic exposure may lead to reproductive problems and neurological disorders, and even low levels of long-term exposure can increase the risk of cancer.

Heavy metals such as lead, cadmium and arsenic can contaminate cereals through industrial pollution and agricultural practices. These metals enter the soil from mining, smelting and the use of contaminated fertilisers and pesticides. Crops absorb the metals through their roots, resulting in significant levels in the grains used for breakfast cereals over time.

Lead and cadmium are known neurotoxins, and exposure to them can cause neurological damage (especially in children) leading to developmental delays, learning disabilities and cognitive impairments. Cadmium exposure can cause kidney damage and impair kidney function. Rice, in particular, tends to accumulate arsenic, and long-term exposure to arsenic has been linked to an increased risk of cancers, particularly bladder and skin cancer.

Artificial additives

Most processed cereals, especially those marketed to kids, contain artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Artificial colourings have been associated with increased hyperactivity and behavioural issues in children – so if you’re wondering why your child becomes hyperactive after a bowl of fruit loops, there’s your answer! Preservatives and artificial additives can disrupt the gut microbiome, leading to digestive issues and inflammation. Some artificial additives can also trigger allergic reactions or sensitivities in certain individuals.