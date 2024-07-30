Mount Vernon, Ohio Modernizes Permitting and Licensing with OpenGov

The City can expect to save many staff hours weekly through automation and eliminating the need for calls and emails to find status updates.

OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 -- Needing a modern system in place for FOG and Backflow permits, Mount Vernon, Ohio sought a more streamlined solution. Leaders selected OpenGov , the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.Mount Vernon, under the leadership of proactive city officials, was dealing with manually tracking FOG permits, handling paper-based right-of-entry permits, and lacking transparency for permit statuses to customers. They needed a platform that could allow applicants to apply and pay online, track their permits, and receive automatic notifications. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out during the search for its ability to improve overall processes and ensure compliance with minimal human error.With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Mount Vernon can anticipate improvements in the permitting processes. The City can expect to save many staff hours weekly through automation and eliminating the need for calls and emails to find status updates. Additionally, the centralized system will enhance customer service by offering a 24/7 intuitive online portal, improving transparency and efficiency in managing permits and licenses.Mt. Vernon joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.