Towards 2030: A new roadmap for Europe and North America's commitments to the World Heritage Convention.

During its 46th session in New Delhi, India today - the World Heritage Committee adopted the 2024-2031 Regional Action Plan of Europe and North America, as one of the outcomes of the Third Cycle of Periodic Reporting for this region.

Action Plans are a tool for setting regional priorities for the implementation of the World Heritage Convention. It is a way of interpreting and translating the outcomes of  Periodic Reporting into strategic goals according to a set timeline. Site managers and focal points can use the Action Plans to guide, inspire and inform their World Heritage-related work. The new Regional Action Plan of Europe and North America, the first to cover these two sub-regions together, has been developed with the active contribution and support of the 51 States Parties in the region.

Following this adoption, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre is organising an event entitled ‘TOWARDS 2030: A new roadmap for Europe and North America’s commitments to the World Heritage Convention. Presentation of the 2024-2031 Regional Action Plan of Europe and North America’.

The event will take place on Monday, 29 July 2024, from 6:15 pm to 7:45 pm local time in Room 1 (MR6) of the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, New Delhi, India.

Catering and interpretation in English and French will be provided during the event.

The event is dedicated to present the 2024-2031 Regional Action Plan of Europe and North America that is foreseen to be adopted by the World Heritage Committee on the same day, as one of the outcomes of the Third Cycle of Periodic Reporting for this region. The main objective of the side event is to hear the voices of those who have contributed to this regional effort and to familiarise the audience with the main objectives of the Regional Action Plan, the challenges facing the region and how the Regional Action Plan will help to address them.

Learn more about Periodic Reporting in this region here: https://whc.unesco.org/en/eur-na/

