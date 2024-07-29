Celebrate My B-Day for 30 Days The Sweetest Parties for Those Who Kickass in LA
Love to Dine at LA's Swankiest Spots and Party for Good? Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Dinners for Five Talented Sweet and Kickass Guests Must RSVP to attend www.TheFashionGames.LA
www.LovetoPartyforGood.com
www.TheRoseSocialClub.com Paris to LA
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Tapas Party for Women's Equality Day at Xuntos in Santa Monica RSVP Please www.LovetoCelebrateWomen.com Paris to LA
Recruiting for Good founder, Carlos Cymerman is celebrating his birthday by hosting The Sweetest Parties in LA to share his passion for food, fun, and friends.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to Kickass & Party for Good! Join The Club! Come to the Sweetest Parties from July 29th to August 29th! I am celebrating my birthday with You!"
Recruiting for Good founder Carlos; celebrates his Birthday by hosting and sponsoring parties for 30 days.
Parties designed for Talented, Sweet, and Kickass professionals in LA who love fine dining and parties for good.
Most parties require RSVP to dine at Carlos's favorite LA Restaurants; a.o.c., Locanda Portofino, Teleferic Barcelona, Violet LA, and Xuntos.
One special themed Party does not require RSVP; 'Fight Climate Change & Party for Good.'
Carlos Cymerman, adds "Attend The Sweetest Party in Brentwood; 1 Hour Social, Enjoy LA's Best Sangria and Tapas. We're raising money to fight climate change and Party for Good! Created by a 50+ Guy who cares about The Next Generation!"
About
Love to Kickass and Party for Good...Come celebrate life at The Sweetest Restaurants in LA. Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos is celebrating his Birthday with you! Love fine dining, tapas, and sangria too join the club. 'I am celebrating my birthday for 30 days, with the sweetest parties.' www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund sweet nonprofits, sponsor Girls Design Tomorrow, and Support Student Athletes in 2025. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Love to Support Girls and Dine in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to fund Girl Causes, and are rewarding The Sweetest Club Membership; The Rosé Social Club.
Members earn a $1500 dining gift card to one of LA's Sweetest Woman Chef Restaurants (a.o.c., chi SPACCA, Jar, Violet LA, or Xuntos), and trip to 2025 BNP Paribas Open happening during during Women's Month. The sweet trip includes generous hotel gift card, 2 VIP tickets to the Quarterfinals, and fine dining gift cards To Learn more visit www.The RoseSocialClub.com Paris to LA
